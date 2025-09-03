Ana Kasparian Was Not Prepared to Go Head-to-Head With Scott Jennings Over the Spending

Come prepared if you’re going to do battle with Scott Jennings. It’s that simple. And yes, he will roast you on social media afterward if you say something idiotic. Last night, Jennings and Ben Shapiro engaged in a debate with the liberal panel, particularly over a remark about the deficit. Guest Ana Kasparian, who excels at shredding the woke Left tendencies of the Democratic Party, decided to claim that military aid to Israel and foreign wars do more to balloon the debt and deficit than Social Security.

Advertisement

That’s facially untrue, and Jennings had the death smirk going—a clear sign that the Kentucky native knew he was going to have a good night on the show and the final say. Also, ex-Obama aide Van Jones sat next to him with a facial expression that’s also priceless, likely knowing that Kasparian’s point was also incorrect.

This is what happens when you show up unprepared.



The U.S. government spends nearly $3 TRILLION every year on Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid.



The entire defense budget was LESS than $1 trillion in 2024. It was fun to tag team this insane lie with @benshapiro 👇 pic.twitter.com/KbAzcwEaPC — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) September 3, 2025

Imagine hating the Jews so much that you can’t tell which of these two numbers is larger: https://t.co/BCUWGdVy6c pic.twitter.com/BfBUo5j4Zb — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) September 3, 2025

Again, Kasparian does well to slap down the woke nonsense from the Left. She hates the pronoun game and even left the Democratic Party because they’ve become too insane on the identitarian stuff. But on Israel matters, she’s a trainwreck.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!