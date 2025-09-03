Yeah, About Those Disgusting Protesters Who Shouted at JD Vance at Annunciation Catholic...
Ana Kasparian Was Not Prepared to Go Head-to-Head With Scott Jennings Over the Spending

September 03, 2025
Come prepared if you’re going to do battle with Scott Jennings. It’s that simple. And yes, he will roast you on social media afterward if you say something idiotic. Last night, Jennings and Ben Shapiro engaged in a debate with the liberal panel, particularly over a remark about the deficit. Guest Ana Kasparian, who excels at shredding the woke Left tendencies of the Democratic Party, decided to claim that military aid to Israel and foreign wars do more to balloon the debt and deficit than Social Security. 

That’s facially untrue, and Jennings had the death smirk going—a clear sign that the Kentucky native knew he was going to have a good night on the show and the final say. Also, ex-Obama aide Van Jones sat next to him with a facial expression that’s also priceless, likely knowing that Kasparian’s point was also incorrect.

Again, Kasparian does well to slap down the woke nonsense from the Left. She hates the pronoun game and even left the Democratic Party because they’ve become too insane on the identitarian stuff. But on Israel matters, she’s a trainwreck.

