Send in the Troops: Dozens Shot in Chicago Over the Weekend

Chicago’s local leadership doesn’t want help curbing rising crime. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has engaged in anti-Trump rhetoric about the potential deployment of federal resources to address law and order. They don’t want it because it’ll give Trump a win, and it will empty the city of illegal aliens; the Windy City is awash with them. All these hysterics couldn’t come at a worse time, since Chicago had almost 50 people shot over the Labor Day weekend. Several people were killed (via CBS News):

🚨NEW VIDEO of the moment that 7 of the 54 people over two horrific mass shootings were gunned down this weekend across #Chicago.



SEND IN THE NATIONAL GUARD. https://t.co/U08WR3XHJB pic.twitter.com/ok7ceDYr5Q — Dapper Detective (@Dapper_Det) September 1, 2025

🚨 IT'S OFFICIAL: The Democrats failed Chicago. Send in the troops.



"Look, the kids are running. They sh*oting. We can't have no fun in Chicago. This is terrible."pic.twitter.com/NdNhPQxPmQ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 1, 2025

At least seven people were killed and 48 others were hurt in shootings across Chicago during Labor Day weekend, according to police. The ages of the victims range from 14 to 50. In the first shooting of the weekend, Police responded to the 7400 block of South Eberhart Avenue shortly after 10:30 p.m. for a call of a person shot. A 43-year-old man was arguing with an unidentified man who then pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots at the victim before fleeing. The victim was hit in the left shin and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. Then, just before midnight, one woman was killed and another was hurt in a shooting inside an apartment building in the 7700 block of South Essex Avenue.

This has been a problem for years, and it doesn’t help that Mayor Brandon Johnson killed the ShotSpotter renewal contract, which helped law enforcement respond to shootings. But because it helped fight crime, the mayor killed it.

Send in the troops. Enough.

