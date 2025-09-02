Lee Corso Leaves College GameDay, But It Led to the Perfect Community Note on Twitter

It was Lee Corso’s final College Gameday this weekend, and it didn’t disappoint. One of the faces of college football sportscasting decided to step away on August 30 at the age of 90. Corso, known for his famous headgear predictions, went undefeated with his final picks, going 6-0—a fitting end to a remarkable career (via CBS Sports):

Lee Corso went out with a bang during his final appearance on ESPN's "College GameDay" over the weekend. Corso went a perfect six for six on his predictions after Miami's 27-24 victory over Notre Dame Sunday night, a string of accurate predictions that would've paid off big if you tailed his projections. Corso donned the Brutus Buckeye headgear prior to Ohio State's win over Texas and nailed his other picks during his memorable last segment with Kirk Herbstreit, Rece Davis and others on the panel. He was one of the lone national analyst to call Florida State's upset over Alabama, accurately took Tennessee over Syracuse and LSU's road win at Clemson, and he was true on South Carolina's 24-11 win in Atlanta against Virginia Tech. It marked an appropriate send-off for Corso, who debuted on ESPN's popular pre-game show in 1987 while it was an in-studio production and first started his iconic headgear segment in 1996 when he donned the Brutus headgear after picking Ohio State to beat Penn State.

Corso has worn mascot headgear of 69 different schools, correctly predicting the winner 66.5 percent of the time. Yet, it was the pick for the Alabama-Florida State University game that led to one of the best fact-checks on Twitter. It was all in good fun, too. But ‘HuskerMike28’ wasn’t happy that Corso picked the Seminoles, who were 14-point underdogs, who would go on to dominate the Tide, beating them 31-17.

“Ending his professional career with probably the worst take of his career,” he wrote before the game.

The perfect community note doesn't exi--- pic.twitter.com/azqegGggyi — FanDuel (@FanDuel) September 1, 2025

I will not delete it, I’m cooked.



Lee Corso goes out swinging with his Alma mater! https://t.co/1ZCpxPV1aV — Mike 🌽 (@HuskerMike28) August 30, 2025

It was noted in the community with Corso’s famous “Not so fast, my friend,” along with a link to the final score.

Alabama surrendered 230 yards on the ground in what was a disastrous day for the storied program.