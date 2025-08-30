Why Libs Are Devastated That Trump Played Golf Today
Here's What Happened When Pam Bondi Found Out a DOJ Staffer Flipped Off...
Why the Libs' Red Flag Law Narrative Doesn't Work With the Minneapolis Shooter
Why a Former Rolling Stone Editor Called Out the NYT for Their Headline...
It's Happening: Missouri to Hold Special Session to Redraw Congressional Districts
While Democrats Exploit School Shooting Victims, Thomas Massie Just Offered a Real Solutio...
Homan Reveals How Many of the Unaccompanied Children Lost Under Biden Have Been...
Florida Cracks Down on Illegal Alien CDL Fraud as Highway Accidents Involving Non-English...
White House Clarifies Trump’s Remarks on Chinese Student Visas Amid Backlash
Newsom Accuses Trump of Using ICE to Intimidate Voters
Federal Appeals Court Rules Most of Trump’s Tariffs Illegal, Allows Appeal to Supreme...
The Plastics Treaty Failed—for the Right Reasons
Trump Wins Again...on the Economy
Labor Day Travelers Rejoice: Prices at the Pump Are Falling
Tipsheet

CNN Twisted Itself Into a Pretzel Over This Detail About the Annunciation Catholic School Shooter

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 30, 2025 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

First, The New York Times tried to jump this chasm in two bounds, so it shouldn’t shock us that CNN played the same game here. On August 27, there was a mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis. Two students, ages eight and ten, were killed, with another 17 wounded; 14 of whom were kids. The shooter, Robert “Robin” Westman, a man who identified as a woman, was the perpetrator and committed suicide shortly after the attack. Westman shot into the church through the stained glass, where a mass was being held to commemorate the new school year.

Advertisement

Westman is transgender. One CNN piece omitted it entirely, while another buried this crucial detail 23 paragraphs down. Chunks of Westman’s manifesto deal with the regret of being transgender and lamenting being brainwashed over it: 

The shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, had lawfully purchased the weapons “recently” and did not appear to have a criminal history, authorities have said. 

[…] 

The shooting began just before 8:30 a.m., O’Hara said, minutes into a worship service to mark the first week of school. 

Suspect Robin Westman, 23, graduated from Annunciation Catholic’s grade school in 2017, according to a yearbook obtained by CNN. 

Recommended

Why Libs Are Devastated That Trump Played Golf Today Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The legacy media is petrified to report the facts because that would anger or offend their lefty readership. They’re sanitizing the story in ways Pyongyang does to keep its population under control. And for what? Even worse, the Times reported the facts, but later seemed to apologize for it, ensuring that their piece was riddled with liberal talking points to make it somewhat palatable for their equally unhinged audience.

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

CATHOLIC CHURCH GUN VIOLENCE MASS SHOOTING MEDIA BIAS TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Why Libs Are Devastated That Trump Played Golf Today Matt Vespa
Trump’s Pressure Cooker Is Making Bad Mayors Blink Kevin McCullough
Here's What Happened When Pam Bondi Found Out a DOJ Staffer Flipped Off a National Guardsman Matt Vespa
Florida Cracks Down on Illegal Alien CDL Fraud as Highway Accidents Involving Non-English Speakers Surge Sarah Arnold
While Democrats Exploit School Shooting Victims, Thomas Massie Just Offered a Real Solution Jeff Charles
White House Clarifies Trump’s Remarks on Chinese Student Visas Amid Backlash Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Why Libs Are Devastated That Trump Played Golf Today Matt Vespa
Advertisement