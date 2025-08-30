CNN Twisted Itself Into a Pretzel Over This Detail About the Annunciation Catholic School Shooter

First, The New York Times tried to jump this chasm in two bounds, so it shouldn’t shock us that CNN played the same game here. On August 27, there was a mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis. Two students, ages eight and ten, were killed, with another 17 wounded; 14 of whom were kids. The shooter, Robert “Robin” Westman, a man who identified as a woman, was the perpetrator and committed suicide shortly after the attack. Westman shot into the church through the stained glass, where a mass was being held to commemorate the new school year.

Westman is transgender. One CNN piece omitted it entirely, while another buried this crucial detail 23 paragraphs down. Chunks of Westman’s manifesto deal with the regret of being transgender and lamenting being brainwashed over it:

This CNN article doesn't allude to the fact that the Minneapolis Church shooter was transgender until the 23rd paragraph, the second to last paragraph in the entire story.



CNN Investigates — more like CNN Ignores Details. pic.twitter.com/dOwkxkry7G — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 28, 2025

CNN also fails to report shooter was trans. When news organizations routinely omit relevant facts about an incident to protect sacred ideological cows, that is not journalism. People don't trust the media for good reason. https://t.co/9YoPQMXlnP — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) August 28, 2025

The shooter, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, had lawfully purchased the weapons “recently” and did not appear to have a criminal history, authorities have said. […] The shooting began just before 8:30 a.m., O’Hara said, minutes into a worship service to mark the first week of school. Suspect Robin Westman, 23, graduated from Annunciation Catholic’s grade school in 2017, according to a yearbook obtained by CNN.

The legacy media is petrified to report the facts because that would anger or offend their lefty readership. They’re sanitizing the story in ways Pyongyang does to keep its population under control. And for what? Even worse, the Times reported the facts, but later seemed to apologize for it, ensuring that their piece was riddled with liberal talking points to make it somewhat palatable for their equally unhinged audience.

According to the New York Times, the motive of the trans shooter is a mystery



Such a mystery…



Hopefully a team of detectives can crack it… pic.twitter.com/TcbYm9iWeE — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 29, 2025

