Minneapolis Shooter's Mother Is Not Cooperating With Police

Mary Westman, mother of Annunciation Catholic School shooter Robert “Robin” Westman, is not cooperating with police. She’s hired a defense attorney in the aftermath of the tragic shooting at the school which left two kids dead on Wednesday. Seventeen others were injured in the attack. Westman committed suicide shortly thereafter. Police obtained four separate search warrants and are reportedly analyzing a trove of potential evidence, including electronics (via NY Post):

#FIRSTONFOX: I have learned the mother of the Minneapolis school shooter, Mary Westman, has retained a criminal defense attorney, who I just spoke to on the phone. I asked attorney Ryan Garry why his client hired a criminal defense attorney and he said, “She is completely… — Brooke Taylor (@Brooketaylortv) August 29, 2025

The mother of transgender Minneapolis mass shooter Robin Westman is not cooperating with police in the investigation — and has hired a criminal defense attorney in the wake of the deadly shooting killed two young children and injured 18 others. Mary Grace Westman, who worked at Annunciation Catholic School, which was targeted by the deranged 23-year-old gunman Wednesday morning, has not contacted police — nor responded to their attempts to reach her, Minneapolis police announced at a press conference Thursday. He provided no further details on the communications, but revealed police executed four search warrants on Wednesday and retrieved hundreds of pieces of evidence, including electronic devices. “We have not been successful in talking to the shooter’s mother,” Police Chief Brian O’Hara said.

“She is completely distraught about the situation and has no culpability but is seeking an attorney to deal with calls like this,” said Westman attorney Ryan Garry.

The Westmans have close ties to the school and were parishioners at the church. Mary Westman worked at the school until her 2021 retirement. Robert “Robin,” who identified as a female, also attended the school. Authorities finally said that the videos posted on Westman’s YouTube account were authentic.

