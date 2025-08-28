Minneapolis Mayor Doubles Down on This Horrific Talking Point About the Annunciation Shooting

Mayor Jacob Frey is more concerned about gun confiscation and making sure the itty bitty transgender community isn’t attacked after one of them shot up a school and killed two kids. Robert “Robin” Westman attacked Annunciation Catholic School on Wednesday, posting disturbing videos before the shooting.

Advertisement

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey proves he doesn’t know anything about firearms:



“We have these assault rifles that can reel off 30 clips in conjunction with a magazine before the person needs to reload.”

pic.twitter.com/6Krjwpf5CV — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 28, 2025

One showed a manifesto, while the other displayed the magazines and weapons that were to be used. Seventeen others were wounded in the shooting—all are expected to survive. Frey bashed those offering thoughts and prayers and had this keeper of a line: “Anybody who is using this as an opportunity to villainize our trans community has lost their sense of common humanity."

He doubled down on it this morning.

Jacob Frey just doubled down on saying that you are a bad person if you point out the school shooter is trans:



"Anybody that is going to use to villainize the trans community has lost touch with common humanity." https://t.co/l0wGzTRZbW pic.twitter.com/9WCHXi4rsI — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 27, 2025

Kids have been shot. Some have tragically been killed, but the Democrats are more preoccupied and worried about the well-being of transgender people. Once again, liberals have shown they care more about the perpetrators of crime than the victims of it.

I would say vote this clown out, but the alternatives are much worse in Minneapolis, a cesspool of lunatic politicians.

Also, what the hell is this:

Man pretending to be a woman says he doesn't feel bad for the parents of the children kiIIed by the Minnesota transgender church shooter because they are Christians.pic.twitter.com/oMIenz0sZq — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 28, 2025

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!