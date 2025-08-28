The 'John Bolton Raid Was Politically Motivated' Narrative Just Imploded
State Agency Rips Little Girl From Her Mother Over a False Drug Test
Enough Is Enough: It's Time to Harden Our Schools
Vindication for FBI Whistleblower After Biden DOJ Tried to 'Crush' Him
This Poll Just Nuked the Democrats' Narrative on Crime
There Should Be Firings Over the Way the Media Covered Yesterday's School Attack
TN Lawmaker Wants Appeals Court Decision Appealed for Bizarre Reason
Trump Eyes Chicago: ICE and National Guard Could Move Into Naval Base
Sanctions Strike Back: Europe Threatens Iran's Economy Over Nuclear Defiance
World Series Champ Steps Up to the Plate—This Time for Congress
Trump Eyes Pre-Midterm Convention to Cement GOP Majorities
Top CDC Official Quits in Protest, Defends 'Pregnant People' and Woke Politics
Fed Governor Lisa Cook Sues Trump Over Firing
Two Religious Leaders Arrested on Forced Labor, Money Laundering Charges
Tipsheet

Minneapolis Mayor Doubles Down on This Horrific Talking Point About the Annunciation Shooting

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 28, 2025 4:05 PM
AP Photo/Abbie Parr

Mayor Jacob Frey is more concerned about gun confiscation and making sure the itty bitty transgender community isn’t attacked after one of them shot up a school and killed two kids. Robert “Robin” Westman attacked Annunciation Catholic School on Wednesday, posting disturbing videos before the shooting. 

One showed a manifesto, while the other displayed the magazines and weapons that were to be used. Seventeen others were wounded in the shooting—all are expected to survive. Frey bashed those offering thoughts and prayers and had this keeper of a line: “Anybody who is using this as an opportunity to villainize our trans community has lost their sense of common humanity." 

He doubled down on it this morning.  

Kids have been shot. Some have tragically been killed, but the Democrats are more preoccupied and worried about the well-being of transgender people. Once again, liberals have shown they care more about the perpetrators of crime than the victims of it.  

I would say vote this clown out, but the alternatives are much worse in Minneapolis, a cesspool of lunatic politicians. 

Also, what the hell is this:

