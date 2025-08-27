MSNBC's Morning Joe Got a Little Testy Over Chicago Mayor’s Refusal to Answer This Simple Question

Come on, Joe Scarborough. You knew what Brandon Johnson’s platform was when he was running for mayor of Chicago. He’s a criminal’s wet dream. With President Trump federalizing the DC police and deploying the National Guard to curb rising crime in the capital, he mentioned that further federal deployments could be coming to Democrat-run cities. It’s a public safety initiative that’s sent chills down the spines of pro-crime liberals. Notice that it’s liberal white women at the rallies protesting the increased law enforcement presence. It’s none of the residents.

Advertisement

The MSNBC host had Mayor Brandon Johnson on the program and asked if more police on the streets, with the mayor’s social programs, would make Chicago safer. Johnson refused to answer the question. It’s a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ answer, but Johnson kept avoiding the former congressman, who was visibly becoming a little impatient. Johnson added that Scarborough’s position was outdated, adding that more police were deployed in Chicago during the 1990s and homicides were still high.

Watch Mika's face the entire time she is dumbfounded at Mayor Brandon Johnson. https://t.co/2CvHsevz57 — DeVory Darkins (@devorydarkins) August 26, 2025

The MSNBC host wanted to know if 5,000 more cops, complementing Johnson’s social programs, would make the city safer. Johnson didn’t want to put out an arbitrary number.

Folks, this is the mayor who shut down the ShotSpotter system. Need we say more about this administration's seriousness about public safety? This mayor's refusal to say the obvious after being given the softest of softballs was truly amazing.

Isn't this guy's approval rating at like 8 percent?

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!