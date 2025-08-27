Here's the Line Trump Used During a Cabinet Meeting That Will Likely Trigger the Libs

President Trump held a meeting with his cabinet that lasted almost four hours. He also took questions from the press. Given the federalization of the DC police and the deployment of National Guard units to quell rising crime, Democrats are bracing for Trump to expand these deployments. We already signed an executive order creating specialized units to curb urban mayhem. Trump said these forces could be coming to Chicago, which sent Illinois Democrats into meltdown mode.

When asked about it, since Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is at full froth over this move, Trump dropped a line that you know will trigger liberals: "I have the right to do anything I want to do. I'm the president of the United States” (via CBS News):

"I would have much more respect for Pritzker if he'd call me up and say, 'I have a problem, can you help me fix it?' I would be so happy to do it," President Trump said. "I have the right to do anything I want to do. I'm the president of the United States. If I think our country's in danger, and it is in danger in these cities, I can do it. No problem going in and solving his difficulties, but it would be nice if they'd call and they'd say 'Would you do it?' And we'd do it in conjunction." Insiders call this unchartered waters.

Send in the troops, Mr. President.

Secretary of State and jack-of-all-trades Marco Rubio reiterated a joke, where he said this Labor Day would be the most meaningful in his life, as he has four jobs, which drew laughter from the room.

🚨 MARCO RUBIO: "This is the most meaningful Labor Day of my life... as someone with four jobs"



LMFAO pic.twitter.com/qooOFmUinF — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 26, 2025

Trump later mocked Joe Biden as the meeting concluded, but not before saying that Russia’s declaration that they would not sit down with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky because they think he’s an illegitimate leader is just posturing

“Everybody’s posturing. It’s all bulls**t. Ok,” he said to the reporter.

Securing a peace deal between Moscow and Kyiv is the White House's main foreign policy objective, and something significant could be in the works, which arguably sets the president up as a frontrunner for the Nobel Peace Prize.

🚨 President Trump just wrapped a ~3.5 hour Cabinet meeting and absolutely TROLLED Joe Biden at the end 🤣



"You would sit and ask one question to Biden: 'What flavor of ice cream do you like?' 'Uhh, uhh, I like...vanilla.' And that was the END of it."pic.twitter.com/B1okAI58hD — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 26, 2025

