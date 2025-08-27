Chicago Woman Just Obliterated the Dems' Narrative on Public Safety
CNN Guest: What Trump Is Doing With the National Guard Is Exactly How Hitler Used the Gestapo

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 27, 2025 6:30 AM
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

You knew this line was going to be dropped about President Trump’s executive order creating specialized National Guard units to curb urban unrest and rising crime, a not-so-subtle warning to Democrat-run cities that federal troops could be coming soon to a theater near you (via NYT):

President Trump directed the Defense Department on Monday to take a larger role in domestic law enforcement, including by “quelling civil disturbances,” as he threatens to broaden deployments of the National Guard in cities run by his political enemies. 

The executive order, released by the White House on Monday morning, also formalizes the creation of specially trained National Guard units in the District of Columbia and all 50 states that can be mobilized quickly for “ensuring the public safety and order.” 

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to questions about the order, which came two weeks after Mr. Trump declared a “crime emergency” in the District of Columbia and deployed National Guard troops to the nation’s capital, over the objections of local officials who have said crime in the city is at its lowest level in decades. 

In a statement, the White House said the president was ordering “common-sense measures to ensure long-term safety of our nation’s capital.” 

And CNN brought on some guest, Major Gen. Randy Manner, to suggest this was the first step toward a Nazi-like takeover.  

“It's absolutely abhorrent. It reminds me so much of what happened in Germany in the 1930s,” he said.  

Yes, fighting crime and preventing urban riots is just like what the Nazis did.

