Tipsheet

Why CNN Has Been Especially Entertaining This Week

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 26, 2025 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

It’s obvious: it’s all the crash-outs and laughable hot takes that once again make me wonder how Scott Jennings, one of the lone voices of reason, maintains his sanity. On one segment, he could barely contain his laughter when a guest suggested that Donald Trump and the Republican Party’s approval numbers have cratered. Democrats are not used to being mocked, derided, and dismissed by voters. They don’t know how to act, and it’s amusing to watch. They cannot lecture or comment with any credibility since their approval rating is between 19 and 34 percent, with the higher number being soft. 

Later, ex-MSNBC host Tiffany Cross dropped a lecture on privilege. The network has become a nice window into the mindset of our political enemies. If it gives you a headache, imagine how most voters would feel listening to these clowns feeding off the old empire that’s been wiped away by the Trump era. The Obama coalition is ours. The fundraising advantage is ours. The voter registration advantage will soon be ours. And the gerrymander wars will be won by us. And deep down, I think Democrats know this, which explains the hysterics, the delusions, and the inability to comprehend that their entire political apparatus is falling apart.

