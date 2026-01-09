Texas AG Ken Paxton Shuts Down Taxpayer Funded 'Abortion Tourism'

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has successfully shut down San Antonio’s abortion travel fund, his office announced on Friday.

BREAKING: I just secured victory against San Antonio after the city illegally tried to fund abortion tourism.



San Antonio’s unlawful attempt to cover the travel and other expenses for out-of-state abortions has now officially been defeated. pic.twitter.com/IIxlqcN1JU — Attorney General Ken Paxton (@KenPaxtonTX) January 9, 2026

In April 2025, the city had reportedly allocated $100,000 of taxpayer funds to the so-called “Reproductive Justice Fund” which would cover travel expenses for out-of-state abortions in order to circumvent the state's pro-life policies. Soon after its establishment, Paxton sued the city, citing the Gift Clause of the Texas Constitution.

A state Court of Appeals issued a temporary injunction to prevent the funds from being dispersed, according to the Texas Tribune. The city then abandoned the fund after the injunction.

“Texas respects the sanctity of unborn life, and I will always do everything in my power to prevent radicals from manipulating the system to murder innocent babies,” said Paxton. “It is illegal for cities to fund abortion tourism with taxpayer funds. San Antonio’s unlawful attempt to cover the travel and other expenses for out-of-state abortions has now officially been defeated.”

This is the second major abortion tourism fund that Paxton has successfully shut down since the overturning of Roe v. Wade. In September 2024, Paxton successfully sued the city of Austin for launching a similar program with a $400,000 annual budget.

