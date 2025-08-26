Why CNN Has Been Especially Entertaining This Week
Here's the Perfect Thread That Reminds Us Who Abrego Garcia Really Is
Why Kamala Harris Remains a Total Cancer on the DNC
VIP
We Have Green Things Being Thrown at PGA Golf Tournaments Now
VIP
We Might Have a Shot at Annihilating the Dems Who Are Too Stupid...
Democrats Promise More Violence, Whether They Win Elections or Not
Trump Owns the Dem Clowns!
We Get the Government We Deserve
Throw Away Politics
VIP
CBP Got a Call of a Carjacking in Progress in DC. Here's What...
Reclaiming America: Turning from Free to Freedom
Trump Unsettles Supposedly Settled Climate Science
Mass Illegal Migration Makes Sex Trafficking Worse
Billionaire-Funded Group Pretends It’s Not; Indivisible Gears Up for Anti-Trump Labor Day...
Tipsheet

Thom Tillis Is Causing Problems for the Trump Administration Again

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 26, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah

Alina Habba’s interim appointment as the US Attorney for New Jersey is dying on the vine. Why? The blue slip tradition is keeping her nomination from reaching the Senate floor for a full vote. Sens. Cory Booker and Andy Kim, both Democrats, are using the slip to block her. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) isn’t keen on bucking this institutional mechanism, and Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), who recently called it quits around the reconciliation vote, vowed also to support the blue slip hold on Habba (via Politico): 

Advertisement

Alina Habba is heaping more pressure on Senate Judiciary Chair Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) to revoke the chamber’s blue slip tradition, which New Jersey’s two Democratic senators wielded to stop her from getting a floor vote for the post of U.S. attorney in the state. 

Trump had nominated Habba, whom he tapped on an interim basis in March, for the full-time appointment. But Sens. Cory Booker and Andy Kim used blue slips — which empower home-state senators to block U.S. attorney and District Court judge nominees — to keep her from advancing in the chamber.

And Grassley, despite pressure from the White House, isn’t planning on curtailing that power anytime soon.

Meanwhile, Tillis, also a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, has said he’d serve as a check against anyone opposed by a home-state senator even if Grassley rescinded the procedure. 

“This tradition that Senator Grassley is upholding effectively prevents anybody in a blue state from going through into Senate to then be voted on,” Habba said on “Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo.” “Senator Booker and Senator Kim had absolutely every right to vote no for me for the U.S. Attorney position. But I had the right as the nominee to get if front of Senate and to be voted on, to be vetted. I never even got there.” 

Recommended

Here's the Perfect Thread That Reminds Us Who Abrego Garcia Really Is Matt Vespa
Advertisement

On Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo on Fox Business, Habba directed her fire inside the ship on Tillis and Grassley, adding essentially that they’re not fighting everything this administration and the American people voted for in 2024: 

Mr. Tillis has turned into the upper chamber’s Thomas Massie, causing nothing but trouble as he stomps his feet toward the end of his term. He called the reconciliation bill that kicked illegals off Medicaid, fully funded the GOP’s immigration enforcement agenda, and codified the Trump tax cuts and no tax on tips as a piece of legislation that could become the president’s “Obamacare.” Of course, Tillis spilled his guts to CNN at the time.

Advertisement

Habba’s actions could be declared void after July 1 if the logjam doesn’t break. 

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

CHUCK GRASSLEY CORY BOOKER NEW JERSEY SENATE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's the Perfect Thread That Reminds Us Who Abrego Garcia Really Is Matt Vespa
Why CNN Has Been Especially Entertaining This Week Matt Vespa
Democrats Promise More Violence, Whether They Win Elections or Not Derek Hunter
CNN Reporter Had the Perfect Example to Explain How Bad the Dems Are Right Now Matt Vespa
Why Kamala Harris Remains a Total Cancer on the DNC Matt Vespa
Trump Unsettles Supposedly Settled Climate Science H. Sterling Burnett

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Here's the Perfect Thread That Reminds Us Who Abrego Garcia Really Is Matt Vespa
Advertisement