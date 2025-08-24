A Chicago Lib Had to Nuke Her Account After This Mind-Numbing Post Against...
Tipsheet

Local VA Dems Condemn Racist Sign Targeting Winsome Sears, But There's a Problem

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 24, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Allen G. Breed

It’s moments like this that end campaigns. Terry McAuliffe sealed his fate against Glenn Youngkin after he imploded in the debates, where he went full communist on education and parental rights, saying parents shouldn’t have a say in what schools teach their children.

The ‘We own your kids’ attitude killed him. In 2025, Republican gubernatorial candidate Winsome Sears addressed a meeting of the Arlington County School Board after a sex offender gained access to a girls’ restroom at a local high school, claiming to be transgender. Of course, rich white liberals came out to rally for this insanity to continue. And one sign made the event go viral: some woman had a poster that said, “Hey Winsome, if trans can’t share your bathroom, then blacks can’t share my water fountain.”

Democrats are going back to their Klan roots. It caused an issue, though the woman claimed it was done as satire. And like Democrats on messaging, it missed the mark by 137 miles. Arlington Democrats condemned the sign and tried to create some distance, but their remarks got a bit funny when they said this woman is not affiliated with them. Guys, we know she’s likely not part of the organization proper, but she supports you. Whether or not that’s fair or not is a moot point since liberals made it that way—this would be national news, with MSNBC and CNN special segments if the parties were switched.

Also, this woman stuck around. It’s not like she was asked to leave. All the tactics liberals have used to cancel people are now eating their own. 

