Local VA Dems Condemn Racist Sign Targeting Winsome Sears, But There's a Problem

It’s moments like this that end campaigns. Terry McAuliffe sealed his fate against Glenn Youngkin after he imploded in the debates, where he went full communist on education and parental rights, saying parents shouldn’t have a say in what schools teach their children.

Advertisement

The ‘We own your kids’ attitude killed him. In 2025, Republican gubernatorial candidate Winsome Sears addressed a meeting of the Arlington County School Board after a sex offender gained access to a girls’ restroom at a local high school, claiming to be transgender. Of course, rich white liberals came out to rally for this insanity to continue. And one sign made the event go viral: some woman had a poster that said, “Hey Winsome, if trans can’t share your bathroom, then blacks can’t share my water fountain.”

Democrats are going back to their Klan roots. It caused an issue, though the woman claimed it was done as satire. And like Democrats on messaging, it missed the mark by 137 miles. Arlington Democrats condemned the sign and tried to create some distance, but their remarks got a bit funny when they said this woman is not affiliated with them. Guys, we know she’s likely not part of the organization proper, but she supports you. Whether or not that’s fair or not is a moot point since liberals made it that way—this would be national news, with MSNBC and CNN special segments if the parties were switched.

The Arlington Democrats issue the following statement:



1/4 pic.twitter.com/fKf4ATE5ar — Arlington Democrats (@arlingtondems) August 22, 2025

We all saw @arlingtondems Chair Steve Baker say “your sign is getting attention on the news… negative attention,” followed by her dismissive shrug.



This statement is Orwellian. https://t.co/vVbV4aCrqt — Arlington GOP (@goparlington) August 22, 2025

👀 @arlingtondems’ Chairman Steve Baker was in plain sight of Anita Martineau’s racist sign, hours before he whispered to hide it since it was going viral. They all thought it was clever, until 🇺🇸 called out the racism. @SpanbergerForVA’s supporters were ALL in for boys & men in… https://t.co/vY5ioolGzq pic.twitter.com/jz5G4VuuaN — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) August 23, 2025

This is literally Anita Martineau’s front lawn 😂 https://t.co/vY5ioolGzq pic.twitter.com/Wx5YlCajt5 — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) August 23, 2025

Also, this woman stuck around. It’s not like she was asked to leave. All the tactics liberals have used to cancel people are now eating their own.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!