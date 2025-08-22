White Dems in NoVa Embraced Their Party's Klan Roots With This Protest Sign

Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears attended a meeting held by the Arlington County School Board to discuss their bathroom policy after a convicted sex offender was allowed to use the ladies’ restroom by claiming to be transgender. It drew a rally of pro-transgender supporters, some of whom had deliciously racist signs for Ms. Sears, the GOP’s 2025 gubernatorial candidate. The Democrats in Virginia at least have embraced their party’s Klan roots.

Advertisement

For context on everything happening in Arlington County, Virginia tonight: The school board allowed this man, who was a convicted sex offender, to use a high school girl's locker room because he claimed he was trans. https://t.co/h2vQ9vhWA9 pic.twitter.com/hXqJYoGFFO — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 22, 2025

The sign read, “Hey Winsome, if trans can’t share your bathroom, then blacks can’t share my water fountain.” The woman who asked not to be identified said it was satire and meant to provoke debate. There’s nothing satirical about racism. Also, it’s historically illiterate: this isn’t like the civil rights movement. The liberals tried to make it so, and they imploded. It did go viral, just not in the way this woman thought.

Quote from the white, liberal, sign holder:



“It was satire meant to provoke conversation around the absurdity of prejudice. If anyone thinks we are actually supporting separate drinking fountains based on race they are mistaken”



😑🧐



Credit: @fox5dc https://t.co/pratraqniU pic.twitter.com/aUEX2M710f — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 22, 2025

Amazing! This is Steve Baker, Chairman of the @arlingtondems, scolding the racist white progressive. https://t.co/N5nRfEqKNZ — Arlington GOP (@goparlington) August 22, 2025

Moments like this turn elections.



Let's be clear: if you vote for Abigail Spanberger you're on this woman's side.



Choose your side. pic.twitter.com/yjio3zDh6h — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) August 22, 2025

Somebody really ought to do a 10 or 20 minute cable monologue on this tonight. Might be a good time to remind everyone how we got here, and how Democrats have evidently returned to their roots of trying to create a separate but equal segregated society. https://t.co/elmzUZQjTO — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) August 22, 2025

I would love to see the husband, children, and/or friend group who threw their hands up and were like, “fine, Laurie, if you wanna embrace Jim Crow in writing in public to own the African-American Lt. Gov of Virginia, go for it, I guess. Don’t come crying to us later.” pic.twitter.com/QBU3LArGc4 — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) August 21, 2025

A sign seen at an Arlington, Virginia rally where people were showing their support for transgender students, and criticizing Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears who signed up to speak to the Arlington School Board. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/JIW7EinrFX — Nick Minock (@NickMinock) August 22, 2025

We are well into the 21st century, and Abigail Spanberger’s Democrat Party can’t shake its racist roots. pic.twitter.com/jFqRFxNtOw — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 22, 2025

The Arlington, VA woman holding THIS protest sign tonight didn’t want to be identified but says “It was satire meant to provoke conversation around the absurdity of prejudice. If anyone thinks we are actually supporting separate drinking fountains based on race they are mistaken” pic.twitter.com/LRHkWjw8oI — Shirin Rajaee (@ShirinRajaee) August 22, 2025

Advertisement

And who is this woman? I mean, she had to have known she wouldn’t be hidden for long. Is this her? We’ll keep you updated, but it seems even those who aren’t Winsome Sears supporters are aghast.

Arlington, VA racist liberal @arlingtondems woman likely identified. @wofava “We of Action” member Anita Martineau, of Arlington, Va https://t.co/GSNTfCMk08 pic.twitter.com/mSMFoEz6ZY — NOVA Campaigns (@NoVA_Campaigns) August 22, 2025

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!