A Biden Aide Did Not Take the Fifth...and Offered Damning Testimony About the...
CNN's Legal Analyst Did Not Mince Words Reacting to Trump's Massive Win in...
Why a Texas State Dem Had to Leave a Zoom Call Early... and...
Here's What a DHS Officer Said to a White Lib That Triggered a...
Trump Crushes New York’s $500M Sham
The Art of the Deal, Russia-Ukraine Style
Bondi Fires Back After Federal Judge Rules Habba Is 'Unlawfully' Working as US...
VIP
What Has Cracker Barrel Done?
How Trump’s Housing Shakeup Can Make The American Dream a Reality Again
Rubio Takes Stand Against Loopholes in Commercial Trucking After Tragic Crash Involving Il...
Peace Through Strength: Why Military Excellence Matters Now More Than Ever
Scrolling Ourselves to Death
Feeding the Leviathan
American Manufacturing is Pushing Big Tobacco Aside in the Vape Market
Tipsheet

White Dems in NoVa Embraced Their Party's Klan Roots With This Protest Sign

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 22, 2025 7:00 AM
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

 

Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears attended a meeting held by the Arlington County School Board to discuss their bathroom policy after a convicted sex offender was allowed to use the ladies’ restroom by claiming to be transgender. It drew a rally of pro-transgender supporters, some of whom had deliciously racist signs for Ms. Sears, the GOP’s 2025 gubernatorial candidate. The Democrats in Virginia at least have embraced their party’s Klan roots.

Advertisement

The sign read, “Hey Winsome, if trans can’t share your bathroom, then blacks can’t share my water fountain.”  The woman who asked not to be identified said it was satire and meant to provoke debate. There’s nothing satirical about racism. Also, it’s historically illiterate: this isn’t like the civil rights movement. The liberals tried to make it so, and they imploded. It did go viral, just not in the way this woman thought.

Recommended

CNN's Legal Analyst Did Not Mince Words Reacting to Trump's Massive Win in Civil Fraud Case Matt Vespa
Advertisement
Advertisement

And who is this woman? I mean, she had to have known she wouldn’t be hidden for long. Is this her? We’ll keep you updated, but it seems even those who aren’t Winsome Sears supporters are aghast.

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

CIVIL RIGHTS TRANSGENDER VIRGINIA WINSOME SEARS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN's Legal Analyst Did Not Mince Words Reacting to Trump's Massive Win in Civil Fraud Case Matt Vespa
A Biden Aide Did Not Take the Fifth...and Offered Damning Testimony About the Mental Health Cover-Up Matt Vespa
These Libs Weren't Expecting *This* At Their Rally Before an Arlington County School Board Meeting Matt Vespa
Here's What a DHS Officer Said to a White Lib That Triggered a Total Meltdown Matt Vespa
Why a Texas State Dem Had to Leave a Zoom Call Early... and the Absurd Swipe at Trump Said Afterward Matt Vespa
Mazal Tov! Israel Does the Right Thing. Alan Joseph Bauer

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

CNN's Legal Analyst Did Not Mince Words Reacting to Trump's Massive Win in Civil Fraud Case Matt Vespa
Advertisement