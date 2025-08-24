A Chicago Lib Had to Nuke Her Account After This Mind-Numbing Post Against More Policing

President Trump federalized the DC Police and deployed the National Guard to restore law and order in the capital. It led to some losers harassing federal agents patrolling the streets, and it’s amusing that white liberals are the ones throwing a tantrum while black residents of DC are welcoming the increased law enforcement presence. Trump said Chicago could be next, which will trigger liberals again.

President Trump: "Chicago's a mess, you have an incompetent mayor, grossly incompetent. And, we'll straighten that one out probably next. That'll be our next one after [Washington, DC]." pic.twitter.com/ViKcE7RRiQ — CSPAN (@cspan) August 22, 2025

Like this ‘Jill Ciminillo’ person who had to delete her entire Twitter account because she dropped a self-own like no other, being a Chicago resident, she said that she doesn’t want Trump to deploy additional police forces to get the city under control, despite being carjacked and having her arm broken. Also, this isn’t a new story—she’s been tweeting about it for the better part of a decade:

Holy CRAP! As it turns out, Jill has been posting about being “car jacked” for 6 years. 😂 https://t.co/UQ0X2a2KtE pic.twitter.com/nhkEJ5KrFB — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) August 23, 2025

weird flex but okay https://t.co/E76olGlcpX — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 23, 2025

The liberal Chicago YouTuber deleted her entire X account pic.twitter.com/az0EWyOxsO — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 23, 2025

She nuked her account as soon as her nonsense went viral.

Dear Lord.

Jill Ciminillo: “I’d rather get carjacked and have my arm broken than have Trump save Chicago!”



Jill’s YouTube channel: pic.twitter.com/vonK6kTVH3 — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) August 23, 2025

