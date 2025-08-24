Local VA Dems Condemn Racist Sign Targeting Winsome Sears, But There's a Problem
A Chicago Lib Had to Nuke Her Account After This Mind-Numbing Post Against More Policing

Matt Vespa
August 24, 2025
President Trump federalized the DC Police and deployed the National Guard to restore law and order in the capital. It led to some losers harassing federal agents patrolling the streets, and it’s amusing that white liberals are the ones throwing a tantrum while black residents of DC are welcoming the increased law enforcement presence. Trump said Chicago could be next, which will trigger liberals again.

Like this ‘Jill Ciminillo’ person who had to delete her entire Twitter account because she dropped a self-own like no other, being a Chicago resident, she said that she doesn’t want Trump to deploy additional police forces to get the city under control, despite being carjacked and having her arm broken. Also, this isn’t a new story—she’s been tweeting about it for the better part of a decade:

She nuked her account as soon as her nonsense went viral. 

Dear Lord.   

