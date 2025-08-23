A CNN Reporter Did Not Just Say This on Live Television

Federal agents raided former National Security Adviser John Bolton’s home, part of an FBI probe into classified documents. Agents showed up at Mr. Bolton’s home in Bethesda, Maryland, around 7 AM. The media went apoplectic, but I couldn’t care less: these guys cheered when Mar-a-Lago was ransacked, so FAFO. President Trump spoke about the raid, and in typical fashion, the media embarrassed itself trying to fact-check him over his remarks about being the chief law enforcement officer.

Advertisement

But wait, CNN was on the case, folks. Even going on the Department of Justice’s website to remind us that the attorney general of the United States fills that role, which is also not entirely true. First, watch this trainwreck segment:

Low IQ @KPolantz of CNN humiliates herself by claiming @POTUS is not the chief law enforcement officer of the United States.



Someone should get Katelyn a copy of the Constitution — which says the President “shall take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed.” pic.twitter.com/KCWAGtPv04 — Dylan Johnson (@RealDylanMO) August 22, 2025

And here’s Article II, Section 3 of the US Constitution:

He shall from time to time give to the Congress Information of the State of the Union, and recommend to their Consideration such Measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient; he may, on extraordinary Occasions, convene both Houses, or either of them, and in Case of Disagreement between them, with Respect to the Time of Adjournment, he may adjourn them to such Time as he shall think proper; he shall receive Ambassadors and other public Ministers; he shall take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed, and shall Commission all the Officers of the United States.

They're just wrong about everything.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!