BREAKING: Trump Vindicated in Newly Released 'Epstein Files' Interview
VIP
There’s a Blue Collar Boom Happening in America
SAFE HAVEN IN OHIO
The UN’s Krazy Kangaroo Klimate Kourt
Voter Registration Collapse Exposes Cracks in the Left’s Coalition
Think D.C. runs your life? Think again
Trump’s Tariffs Are More Powerful Than Anyone Thought
Restoring Safety to Washington’s Metro: Protecting Grandparents, Children, and the Nation’...
Negotiating About Ukraine...and Nukes
Pennsylvania Man Sentenced to 28 months for SNAP, Medical Fraud
Ghislaine Maxwell Transcript: 'There is no list'
Canada Drops Retaliatory Tariffs Against the US
VIP
Trump: Lisa Cook Must Resign or Be Fired Over Mortgage Fraud Allegations
Nevada Man Sentenced for Over $11M COVID-19 Relief Fraud and Money Laundering Scheme
Tipsheet

A CNN Reporter Did Not Just Say This on Live Television

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 23, 2025 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

Federal agents raided former National Security Adviser John Bolton’s home, part of an FBI probe into classified documents. Agents showed up at Mr. Bolton’s home in Bethesda, Maryland, around 7 AM. The media went apoplectic, but I couldn’t care less: these guys cheered when Mar-a-Lago was ransacked, so FAFO. President Trump spoke about the raid, and in typical fashion, the media embarrassed itself trying to fact-check him over his remarks about being the chief law enforcement officer.

Advertisement

But wait, CNN was on the case, folks. Even going on the Department of Justice’s website to remind us that the attorney general of the United States fills that role, which is also not entirely true. First, watch this trainwreck segment:

 And here’s Article II, Section 3 of the US Constitution:

He shall from time to time give to the Congress Information of the State of the Union, and recommend to their Consideration such Measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient; he may, on extraordinary Occasions, convene both Houses, or either of them, and in Case of Disagreement between them, with Respect to the Time of Adjournment, he may adjourn them to such Time as he shall think proper; he shall receive Ambassadors and other public Ministers; he shall take Care that the Laws be faithfully executed, and shall Commission all the Officers of the United States.

Recommended

Voter Registration Collapse Exposes Cracks in the Left’s Coalition Sarah Arnold
Advertisement

They're just wrong about everything. 

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

CNN DONALD TRUMP FBI LAW AND ORDER LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Voter Registration Collapse Exposes Cracks in the Left’s Coalition Sarah Arnold
Antifa Tried to Incite Violence Between Black and Jewish Neighbors – Watch How Their Plan Backfired Jeff Charles
Is This the Woman Who Held Up That Horrible Sign Attacking at Winsome Sears? Matt Vespa
Canada Drops Retaliatory Tariffs Against the US Sarah Arnold
BREAKING: Trump Vindicated in Newly Released 'Epstein Files' Interview Katie Pavlich
Trump’s Tariffs Are More Powerful Than Anyone Thought James Moran

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Voter Registration Collapse Exposes Cracks in the Left’s Coalition Sarah Arnold
Advertisement