White Dems in NoVa Embraced Their Party's Klan Roots With This Protest Sign
A Biden Aide Did Not Take the Fifth...and Offered Damning Testimony About the...
CNN's Legal Analyst Did Not Mince Words Reacting to Trump's Massive Win in...
Why a Texas State Dem Had to Leave a Zoom Call Early... and...
Trump Crushes New York’s $500M Sham
The Art of the Deal, Russia-Ukraine Style
Bondi Fires Back After Federal Judge Rules Habba Is 'Unlawfully' Working as US...
VIP
What Has Cracker Barrel Done?
How Trump’s Housing Shakeup Can Make The American Dream a Reality Again
Rubio Takes Stand Against Loopholes in Commercial Trucking After Tragic Crash Involving Il...
Peace Through Strength: Why Military Excellence Matters Now More Than Ever
Scrolling Ourselves to Death
Feeding the Leviathan
American Manufacturing is Pushing Big Tobacco Aside in the Vape Market
Tipsheet

Here's What a DHS Officer Said to a White Lib That Triggered a Total Meltdown

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 22, 2025 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Nothing more needs to be said here: grab a drink, pop some popcorn, and watch this total meltdown that occurred in Union Station. An officer with the Department of Homeland Security reportedly called out a white liberal woman for wearing a keffiyeh, which led to this epic tantrum that oozed shrillness, self-righteousness, and abject insanity. In short, this video proves why the Democratic Party brand is in the toilet. And why core Democratic voter blocs are sprinting for the exits if people like this dominate the party’s messaging and activist wings. 

Advertisement

The DHS officer said the woman was guilty of cultural appropriation. The woman responded that she was “wearing a scarf that is trying to stop a genocide.”

Elise McCue of The Daily Signal captured the incident, which occurred when Secretary Pete Hegseth, Vice President JD Vance, and Deputy White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller were taking a tour of Union Station after the Trump administration federalized the D.C. police and deployed the National Guard to restore law and order to the capital.

Recommended

CNN's Legal Analyst Did Not Mince Words Reacting to Trump's Massive Win in Civil Fraud Case Matt Vespa
Advertisement

You could imagine how they were received here. 

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DHS DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN's Legal Analyst Did Not Mince Words Reacting to Trump's Massive Win in Civil Fraud Case Matt Vespa
A Biden Aide Did Not Take the Fifth...and Offered Damning Testimony About the Mental Health Cover-Up Matt Vespa
These Libs Weren't Expecting *This* At Their Rally Before an Arlington County School Board Meeting Matt Vespa
White Dems in NoVa Embraced Their Party's Klan Roots With This Protest Sign Matt Vespa
Why a Texas State Dem Had to Leave a Zoom Call Early... and the Absurd Swipe at Trump Said Afterward Matt Vespa
Mazal Tov! Israel Does the Right Thing. Alan Joseph Bauer

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

CNN's Legal Analyst Did Not Mince Words Reacting to Trump's Massive Win in Civil Fraud Case Matt Vespa
Advertisement