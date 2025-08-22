Here's What a DHS Officer Said to a White Lib That Triggered a Total Meltdown

Nothing more needs to be said here: grab a drink, pop some popcorn, and watch this total meltdown that occurred in Union Station. An officer with the Department of Homeland Security reportedly called out a white liberal woman for wearing a keffiyeh, which led to this epic tantrum that oozed shrillness, self-righteousness, and abject insanity. In short, this video proves why the Democratic Party brand is in the toilet. And why core Democratic voter blocs are sprinting for the exits if people like this dominate the party’s messaging and activist wings.

The DHS officer said the woman was guilty of cultural appropriation. The woman responded that she was “wearing a scarf that is trying to stop a genocide.”

🚨 Protester argues with BASED police officer who asked if wearing a keffiyah is cultural appropriation:



She says she is “wearing a scarf that is trying to stop a genocide.” @DailySignal pic.twitter.com/pw4c4nD7as — Elise McCue (@EliseMcCue) August 20, 2025

There is no more insufferable person on earth than an affluent, white, female liberal.



Nothing else comes close. pic.twitter.com/IDc5pJ1K2F — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 20, 2025

Elise McCue of The Daily Signal captured the incident, which occurred when Secretary Pete Hegseth, Vice President JD Vance, and Deputy White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller were taking a tour of Union Station after the Trump administration federalized the D.C. police and deployed the National Guard to restore law and order to the capital.

You could imagine how they were received here.

Watch how the deranged NPCs reacted to Trump administration officials visiting the National Guard at Union Station in DC:



“F—k you Pete! F—king Nazi!”



“GET THE F—K OUT OF MY CITYYYY!”



Imagine being this passionate about letting criminals roam free. pic.twitter.com/7GJywCtlvM — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) August 20, 2025

