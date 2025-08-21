CO Secretary of State Did Not Just Go *There* Regarding Trump's Order on...
Tipsheet

Gavin Newsom's Communications Team Is Now Mocking Trump's Assassination Attempt

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 21, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

There’s nothing much that needs to be said here—this is gross. Gavin Newsom’s communications team has too much time on its hands. The state is crumbling, and Los Angeles County needs to be rebuilt after this year’s devastating wildfires. Still, the governor needs to mock President Trump’s assassination attempt and redraw congressional lines, because ‘orange man…bad.’ Someone was killed during the Butler rally in case these clowns forgot. 

Rest in peace, Corey Comperatore. Just disgusting. 

Newsom is gunning hard to be the anti-Trump dude, but the president isn’t on the ballot in 2028. At least, not yet—I’m all for a third term for 45/47. Still, even MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough was not impressed with Newsom’s recent antics, calling them embarrassing. 

Does anyone have anything to do in California? 

