Gavin Newsom's Communications Team Is Now Mocking Trump's Assassination Attempt

There’s nothing much that needs to be said here—this is gross. Gavin Newsom’s communications team has too much time on its hands. The state is crumbling, and Los Angeles County needs to be rebuilt after this year’s devastating wildfires. Still, the governor needs to mock President Trump’s assassination attempt and redraw congressional lines, because ‘orange man…bad.’ Someone was killed during the Butler rally in case these clowns forgot.

Rest in peace, Corey Comperatore. Just disgusting.

current shitlib strategy to promote Gavin Newsom is to mock (and engage in some apparent denialism about) the attempted assassination of Donald Trump (which, while only injuring Trump, resulted in the murder of Corey Comperatore, who was shot & killed while shielding his family). pic.twitter.com/s2QEJgbGVs — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) August 20, 2025

This is sick, folks. Helen Comperatore lost her husband. Her kids lost their father. https://t.co/TBmtFfxiyH pic.twitter.com/j3kSTr5Y2Q — Susan Crabtree (@susancrabtree) August 20, 2025

To be clear - this is very specifically a suggestion that the Trump assassination attempt was faked.



Guess that means they think Corey Comperatore’s death was also fabricated? https://t.co/QfeZIyRTgr — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) August 20, 2025

Newsom is gunning hard to be the anti-Trump dude, but the president isn’t on the ballot in 2028. At least, not yet—I’m all for a third term for 45/47. Still, even MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough was not impressed with Newsom’s recent antics, calling them embarrassing.

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Gavin Newsom has just lost left-wing Morning Joe, who is calling his impersonation of Donald Trump an "embarrassment."



"It's quite embarrassing, actually. Gavin Newsom, you see what he's doing online? [...] Don't try to turn the ship 180 degrees. They don't know… pic.twitter.com/wT0z57gkm7 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 20, 2025

Does anyone have anything to do in California?

