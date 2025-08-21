CO Secretary of State Did Not Just Go *There* Regarding Trump's Order on Mail-in Ballots

President Trump wants to eliminate mail-in ballots, adding he’d do so by executive order, which once again riled up liberals, who remain in a perpetual state of victimhood and outrage. We know there was funny business with this sort of operation, and it’s not shocking that blue states engage in it (via CBS News):

President Trump promised … to work to end mail-in voting and said work is already underway on an executive order to ban it before the 2026 midterm elections, although the Constitution does not give him this power. "We, as a Republican Party, are going to do everything possible that we get rid of mail-in ballots," he said during an Oval Office meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. "We're going to start with an executive order that's being written right now by the best lawyers in the country to end mail-in ballots." "Mail-in ballots are corrupt," the president said. He suggested the method is susceptible to voter fraud, claiming in California, "it's so corrupt, where some people get five, six, seven ballots delivered to them." He has often insisted mail-in ballots can be tampered with or enable people to vote multiple times.

CO SOS Griswold vows to stop Trump on mail-in ballots:



“I have beat him over and over as he attempted in 2020 to roll back mail ballots. Mail ballots do not help one party over another."



Griswold cares so much about free and fair elections that she tried to remove Trump from… pic.twitter.com/aVKm02vsBv — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 19, 2025

Griswold literally took Trump off the ballot in Colorado. So yes, democracy and stuff... https://t.co/8DzGbFNywb — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) August 20, 2025

People were getting ballots for their pets in 2020, but we digress. It’s beyond surreal that Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold spoke about this, and yes, she went there. She dropped the usual anti-Trump drivel about how this is an attack on democracy, and it’s a page from the authoritarian playbook of Vladimir Putin or something. Trump recently met with the Russian leader in Anchorage, Alaska, to discuss a peace agreement to end the Ukraine War. But Griswold dropping that line when she tried to get Trump taken off the ballot last year is truly amazing stuff (via Politico):

Colorado’s chief election official was disappointed in — but not surprised by — the Supreme Court allowing former President Donald Trump to remain on the ballot, overturning her state’s supreme court which ruled him ineligible to run for office again. “It’s concerning that federal candidates, at this point, can engage in insurrection and then face no accountability for ballot access,” Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold told POLITICO shortly after the Supreme Court ruled Monday. She was referencing Trump’s role in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol, which the state high court ruled was grounds for disqualifying him under a section of the 14th Amendment. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled unanimously on Monday that only Congress, not individual states, can disqualify federal candidates or officeholders under that reasoning.

Griswold is currently running for Colorado attorney general.

