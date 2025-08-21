NYT Confirmed Two Things With Their Piece About the Dems' Political 'Death Cycle'
Tipsheet

NYT Reporter Gets Wrecked Trying to Attack Trump's D.C. Takeover

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 21, 2025 6:55 AM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

A New York Times reporter was walking lock-step behind the rest of the legacy press, trying to paint President Trump’s D.C. takeover like it’s a test run for a nationwide authoritarian push, but stepped on a landmine in the process. First, it’s not any of that. The capital was in disarray, crime was spiraling out of control, and this administration chose to assume responsibility for public safety in D.C., serving the residents and millions of visitors who flock to the city each year. 

The horror! How dare Trump stop homicides, homeless people from assaulting bystanders, and drug use at Union Station. Even CNN’s top legal analyst, Elie Honig, said D.C. was unsafe.  The reporter, Peter Baker, tried to claim that the increased law enforcement presence caused restaurant reservations to dip 25 percent. Nope. Fake news—and the Trump White House took this guy for a walk: 

They’re just wrong about everything. 

