CNN Would Rather Talk About Slavery... and a Lefty MAGA Supporter Exposed Why That's the Case

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 20, 2025 1:45 PM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

President Trump said something about the Smithsonian and being too focused on slavery, which you know would trigger a meltdown among those in the liberal media. The legacy press can now whine about his posts and ignore the ongoing peace talks to end the war in Ukraine—a story that likely drove up the blood pressures in newsrooms since everyone knows Trump is a lock for the Nobel Peace Prize if he pulls this off. Meanwhile, Trump continues to gash the media for being biased and unhinged. He’s also trying to reset the academic direction regarding this nation’s history, which is too focused on highlighting the sins of the past to handcuff progress. Liberals would rather trap us perpetually in 1877 to feed their victimhood fetish and their obsession with trashing America. 

CNN did just that last night, having a lengthy segment on slavery, Trump’s remarks, and other silliness. We don’t need to do this: Slavery was our original sin, our republic collapsed because of it, we fought a civil war, and it’s gone. That’s the point. It’s no longer allowed, prohibited forever by the 13th Amendment. It remains our bloodiest war, but also our most moral. And we became a better country for it in the long run, obviously. But the Left would rather obsess about race and white supremacy, which isn’t an accident.  

Lefty MAGA supporter Batya Ugar-Sargon ripped the guts out of the segment, noting that in 2012, white progressives became addicted to anything relating to race, slavery, and white supremacy, which was magnified by the liberal media. It was a surreal moment:

Meanwhile, Scott Jennings offered a take that not even liberals on the panel could reject. And no, Trump is not saying slavery wasn’t bad or never happened. It’s the ‘Great Awokening’ that he’s combating, but the Left is too stupid to realize that. 

