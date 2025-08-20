California Dems Fail Miserably Answering This Simple Question About Their New Congressiona...
Here's the Hat Trump Showed the French President. I'm Shocked the Libs Haven't...
*This* Was the Best Reaction to Andrew Yang's 'Make Voting Easier' Tweet
VIP
Bret Baier's Run-in With the Police Destroys This Liberal Narrative
VIP
The Ridiculous Gavin Newsom Will Not Save the Democrats
No Boots, No Bluster, No Problem
Digital Barriers Must Be Addressed in Trade Talks
VIP
Here's What US Officials Will Now Screen for in Immigrant Benefit Requests
Zohran Mamdani -- When Will We Ever Learn?
Trump Has Proven Himself The 'Peace World-Leader'
Too Big to Believe
The Due Process Delusion: When Migrants Demand Rights They Don’t Have
Trump Seeks to Eliminate Shady Mass Mail-in Voting
GOP Should Prioritize Ending Election Fraud
Tipsheet

CNN Analyst Was Among the 37 Deep State Clowns Whose Security Clearances Got Stripped By Tulsi Gabbard

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 20, 2025 6:55 AM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

As Katie noted yesterday, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard took a hatchet to 37 deep state clowns and stripped them of their security clearances. They’ve abused that privilege to construct narratives that are inaccurate or worse, used it to lend credibility to outright delusional nonsense to damage the presidency of Donald Trump: 

Advertisement

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announced Tuesday she has stripped dozens of security clearances from former officials. 

"Being entrusted with a security clearance is a privilege, not a right. Those in the Intelligence Community who betray their oath to the Constitution and put their own interests ahead of the interests of the American people have broken the sacred trust they promised to uphold. In doing so, they undermine our national security, the safety and security of the American people and the foundational principles of our democratic republic," Gabbard released in a statement Tuesday. "This is why, at President Donald Trump's direction, [my office] directed the revocation of the security clearances of 37 current and former intelligence professionals who have abused the public trust by politicizing and manipulating intelligence, leaking classified intelligence without authorization, and/or committing intentional egregious violations of tradecraft standards." 

"Our Intelligence Community must be committed to upholding the values and principles enshrined in the US Constitution and maintain a laser-like focus on our mission of ensuring the safety, security and freedom of the American people," she continued.

Recommended

Here's the Hat Trump Showed the French President. I'm Shocked the Libs Haven't Melted Down Yet. Matt Vespa
Advertisement

One of the 37 is a CNN analyst, Beth Sanner, who dropped this gem, shilling for the Russian collusion hoaxers: 

Enough. Elections have consequences. The next step is indicting the leading actors of Russiagate. 

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP NATIONAL SECURITY TULSI GABBARD RUSSIAN COLLUSION HOAX

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's the Hat Trump Showed the French President. I'm Shocked the Libs Haven't Melted Down Yet. Matt Vespa
California Dems Fail Miserably Answering This Simple Question About Their New Congressional Maps Matt Vespa
*This* Was the Best Reaction to Andrew Yang's 'Make Voting Easier' Tweet Matt Vespa
European Leaders' Remarks About Trump During Ukraine Peace Talks Are Driving the Media Insane Matt Vespa
Bret Baier's Run-in With the Police Destroys This Liberal Narrative Matt Vespa
Too Big to Believe Alan Joseph Bauer

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Here's the Hat Trump Showed the French President. I'm Shocked the Libs Haven't Melted Down Yet. Matt Vespa
Advertisement