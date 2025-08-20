CNN Analyst Was Among the 37 Deep State Clowns Whose Security Clearances Got Stripped By Tulsi Gabbard

As Katie noted yesterday, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard took a hatchet to 37 deep state clowns and stripped them of their security clearances. They’ve abused that privilege to construct narratives that are inaccurate or worse, used it to lend credibility to outright delusional nonsense to damage the presidency of Donald Trump:

Being entrusted with a security clearance is a privilege, not a right. Those in the Intelligence Community who betray their oath to the Constitution and put their own interests ahead of the interests of the American people have broken the sacred trust they promised to uphold. In… pic.twitter.com/23DUNuVAi0 — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) August 19, 2025

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announced Tuesday she has stripped dozens of security clearances from former officials. "Being entrusted with a security clearance is a privilege, not a right. Those in the Intelligence Community who betray their oath to the Constitution and put their own interests ahead of the interests of the American people have broken the sacred trust they promised to uphold. In doing so, they undermine our national security, the safety and security of the American people and the foundational principles of our democratic republic," Gabbard released in a statement Tuesday. "This is why, at President Donald Trump's direction, [my office] directed the revocation of the security clearances of 37 current and former intelligence professionals who have abused the public trust by politicizing and manipulating intelligence, leaking classified intelligence without authorization, and/or committing intentional egregious violations of tradecraft standards." "Our Intelligence Community must be committed to upholding the values and principles enshrined in the US Constitution and maintain a laser-like focus on our mission of ensuring the safety, security and freedom of the American people," she continued.

One of the 37 is a CNN analyst, Beth Sanner, who dropped this gem, shilling for the Russian collusion hoaxers:

CNN "National Security Analyst" Beth Sanner on the list.



About time. This malicious clown uses her CNN platform to launch legacy media propaganda narratives — like accusing the Trump admin of by aiding Russia by disclosing Russia Hoax intel docs:pic.twitter.com/Uac1Sac7Fu — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 19, 2025

Enough. Elections have consequences. The next step is indicting the leading actors of Russiagate.

