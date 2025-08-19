DOJ Investigating Bogus Crime Stats Cooked by DC Police
DNI Gabbard Just Stripped Dozens of Security Clearances

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | August 19, 2025 5:00 PM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson


Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard announced Tuesday she has stripped dozens of security clearances from former officials. 

"Being entrusted with a security clearance is a privilege, not a right. Those in the Intelligence Community who betray their oath to the Constitution and put their own interests ahead of the interests of the American people have broken the sacred trust they promised to uphold. In doing so, they undermine our national security, the safety and security of the American people and the foundational principles of our democratic republic," Gabbard released in a statement Tuesday. "This is why, at President Donald Trump's direction, [my office] directed the revocation of the security clearances of 37 current and former intelligence professionals who have abused the public trust by politicizing and manipulating intelligence, leaking classified intelligence without authorization, and/or committing intentional egregious violations of tradecraft standards."

"Our Intelligence Community must be committed to upholding the values and principles enshrined in the US Constitution and maintain a laser-like focus on our mission of ensuring the safety, security and freedom of the American people," she continued. 

According to a memo, clearances were revoked on a number of grounds, including "politicization or weoponization of intelligence to advance personal, partisan or non-objective agendas inconsistent with national security priorities."


The move comes after allegations members of the intelligence community leaked classified information to the press in order to undermine Preident Donald Trump during his first term in the White House.

