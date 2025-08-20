How is Trump's Latest Trucking Mandate Not the Norm?
Tipsheet

About That Illegal Who Was Ripped Out of His Car by Federal Agents in DC...

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 20, 2025 7:30 PM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Without fail, these stories end up exposing that we’re awash with illegal aliens, and that Immigration and Customs Enforcement, along with other law enforcement entities, are doing the Lord’s work in nabbing these people. Take this clip shot in DC and posted by NBC Washington’s Aimee Cho. A Hispanic man, who was later revealed to be an illegal alien, was stopped, taken out of his vehicle, and then detained by federal agents. He tried to flee but failed. 

 “Please, I’m not a criminal, I work here, I want to be with my family,” he said in Spanish. Not true—the man is an illegal alien child rapist. He was arrested in January of 2024 in Fairfax County, Virginia. 

All I can say is ‘adios.’ 

And the Left is retreating. 

Tags:

BORDER SECURITY CRIME ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

