About That Illegal Who Was Ripped Out of His Car by Federal Agents in DC...

Without fail, these stories end up exposing that we’re awash with illegal aliens, and that Immigration and Customs Enforcement, along with other law enforcement entities, are doing the Lord’s work in nabbing these people. Take this clip shot in DC and posted by NBC Washington’s Aimee Cho. A Hispanic man, who was later revealed to be an illegal alien, was stopped, taken out of his vehicle, and then detained by federal agents. He tried to flee but failed.

Advertisement

BREAKING: Just saw DC Police + federal agents detain a man on the National Mall. He appeared to try to escape, then was quickly tackled to the ground by several agents + was screaming in Spanish “please, I’m not a criminal, I work here, I want to be with my family” @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/56IlXEvYbN — Aimee Cho (@AimeeCho4) August 20, 2025

This doesn’t make D.C. safer. It’ll just make people not come to D.C. The cruelty is always the point. https://t.co/iroqHCk9O7 — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) August 20, 2025

“Please, I’m not a criminal, I work here, I want to be with my family,” he said in Spanish. Not true—the man is an illegal alien child rapist. He was arrested in January of 2024 in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Yes this illegal alien from Mexico was previously arrested in January 2024 in Fairfax County for aggravated sexual assault of a child under 13.



Glad he is off of Washington DC’s streets thanks to @POTUS Trump, @Sec_Noem and @ICEgov. https://t.co/nzWJ8WAm24 — Tricia McLaughlin (@TriciaOhio) August 20, 2025

All I can say is ‘adios.’

It's funny how the first post always has more quotes and reposts than the followup.



Always. pic.twitter.com/gSBtxSh2um — Benjamin Domenech (@bdomenech) August 20, 2025

He's an illegal alien from Mexico that was previously arrested in January 2024 in Fairfax County for aggravated sexual assault of a child under 13. So yes, this is what I voted for. https://t.co/PSDVAcRtEB — Abigail Jackson (@ATJackson47) August 20, 2025

And the Left is retreating.

Jessica Tarlov just deleted this tweet defending an illegal who’s wanted for child s*x crimes pic.twitter.com/uXNPIylXA6 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 20, 2025

Both deleted in the blink of an eye.



Gone but not forgotten. pic.twitter.com/kre4gCeU8Y — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 20, 2025

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!