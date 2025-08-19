How NATO's Secretary General Described Trump During the Ukraine Peace Talks Will Cause...
Tipsheet

So, That's Why a New Yorker Magazine Staff Writer Deleted Her Twitter Account

Matt Vespa
August 19, 2025
I’m not a Sydney Sweeney fan, but I don’t hate her either. The funny thing is that I think most liberals didn’t know her either, or didn’t have a strong opinion about her, until she did that American Eagle jeans ad, which sent the online Left into a frenzy. The good news is that she will survive this pathetic tantrum. Only 12 percent of Americans felt this ad promoted Nazism. Yes, we have a lot of mentally ill people. 

Yet, one New Yorker writer, who torched the actress, was forced to clean her social media profiles after her anti-white posts resurfaced. The Internet is forever, and these posts were insane (via Fox News):

A New Yorker staff writer rushed to scrub her social media last week after users resurfaced old controversial tweets in response to her article criticizing actress Sydney Sweeney, which described the star as an "Aryan Princess." 

Doreen St. Félix deleted her X account after critics began sharing her old posts, the New York Post reported. 

These posts — some of them more than a decade old — included statements like, "I hate white men," and that "white capitalism" is the "reason the earth is in peril." 

[…] 

After coming across St. Félix’s article, Manhattan Institute senior fellow Christopher Rufo took screenshots of the staff writer’s old social media posts and published them to his X account.  

"Shocker, the author of the insane New Yorker article about Sydney Sweeney is an outright anti-white racist," he wrote. 

First, bravo, Mr. Rufo.  

What Is the Democrats’ Endgame? Kurt Schlichter
Second, it seems ranting about Sweeney’s jeans ad was a colossal waste of time. No one cares. Nothing will come of these unhinged pseudointellectual thought pieces about jeans, Nazis, and white supremacy. The ad is a Rorschach test for which side is too online. 

