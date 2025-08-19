So, That's Why a New Yorker Magazine Staff Writer Deleted Her Twitter Account

I’m not a Sydney Sweeney fan, but I don’t hate her either. The funny thing is that I think most liberals didn’t know her either, or didn’t have a strong opinion about her, until she did that American Eagle jeans ad, which sent the online Left into a frenzy. The good news is that she will survive this pathetic tantrum. Only 12 percent of Americans felt this ad promoted Nazism. Yes, we have a lot of mentally ill people.

Yet, one New Yorker writer, who torched the actress, was forced to clean her social media profiles after her anti-white posts resurfaced. The Internet is forever, and these posts were insane (via Fox News):

A New Yorker staff writer rushed to scrub her social media last week after users resurfaced old controversial tweets in response to her article criticizing actress Sydney Sweeney, which described the star as an "Aryan Princess." Doreen St. Félix deleted her X account after critics began sharing her old posts, the New York Post reported. These posts — some of them more than a decade old — included statements like, "I hate white men," and that "white capitalism" is the "reason the earth is in peril." […] After coming across St. Félix’s article, Manhattan Institute senior fellow Christopher Rufo took screenshots of the staff writer’s old social media posts and published them to his X account. "Shocker, the author of the insane New Yorker article about Sydney Sweeney is an outright anti-white racist," he wrote.

First, bravo, Mr. Rufo.

This is what The New Yorker is defending, conveniently organized into four screenshots pic.twitter.com/9bcewZzfOR — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) August 15, 2025

Second, it seems ranting about Sweeney’s jeans ad was a colossal waste of time. No one cares. Nothing will come of these unhinged pseudointellectual thought pieces about jeans, Nazis, and white supremacy. The ad is a Rorschach test for which side is too online.

New Yorker writer who referred to Sydney Sweeney as ‘Aryan princess’ deletes series of racist X posts: ‘I hate white men’ https://t.co/82EOW7vot8 pic.twitter.com/wm7oL0xpou — New York Post (@nypost) August 15, 2025

