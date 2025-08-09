Did the Mayor of Atlanta Take a Swipe at Trump During Presser About...
Wait, That's How Many People Think Sydney Sweeney's Jeans Ad Promoted Nazism?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 09, 2025 6:30 AM
Sydney Sweeney did a jeans ad, she works on cars in a garage, and she drove the Left insane. It was an American Eagle ad for jeans that designated her a Nazi in the eyes of the Left. It was plastered all over social media. The kicker is that some outlets claimed it was we Republicans who were going nuts over this ad. Quite projecting, kids. We know you hated the advertisement because, well, it was normal.  

New polling data shows that most of the country hasn’t even seen the ad, let alone know about the manufactured hysteria over it. Those who have seen it—70 percent—think the jeans ad was fine. Only 12 percent think Sweeney’s ad promotes Nazism or white supremacy. The two demographics who think Sweeney is a Nazi are government workers and those who talk about politics pervasively.  

That’s fitting.  

Who are these people, folks? Well, they’re the base of the Democratic Party. We have yet another data set that proves our base is better than theirs, and it’s hilarious. 

I mean, they're unhinged:

