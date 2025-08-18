If Dems Want a Redistricting War, They're Going to Get Annihilated
Tipsheet

Terry Moran Once Again Proves Why ABC News Fired Him With This Tweet About Trump

Matt Vespa
August 18, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

We all knew Terry Moran had a bias, despite his declaration that he wasn’t that liberal,’ whatever that means. He was fired for his unhinged post about White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller in June. It’s even more unreal that he tries to act like he was some independent agent regarding liberal media bias while he was at ABC News. I’ll get to those in a second, but the man had another meltdown during President Trump’s meeting with Vladimir Putin last Friday in Anchorage, Alaska:

Clapping for the war criminal. What a disgrace to our country’s ideals.  

Trump always shows his true colors around Putin. And he always sells out America and our allies. 

I remember when Republican presidents—Ike, Reagan, Bush—always stood up to tyrants. This is pathetic. 

Hey, he’s independent of the network brass now, so he can say whatever he wants, jacking his anti-Trump bias to eleven. But Terry, this president is trying to end the war in Ukraine. He's resolved several conflicts before this meeting. That's the story, though we know you and your ilk want to avoid it since Obama and Biden allowed Russia to carve up that country on their watch. Barry allowed Russia to annex Crimea in 2014, and Biden straight-up allowed Moscow to seize large swaths of territory, likely knowing his weak, stupid self would not deter Putin. 

Here’s the post that got him fired: 

Here are his remarks about liberal media bias and how he has zero regrets about his post on Miller:

