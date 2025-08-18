Terry Moran Once Again Proves Why ABC News Fired Him With This Tweet About Trump

We all knew Terry Moran had a bias, despite his declaration that he wasn’t that liberal,’ whatever that means. He was fired for his unhinged post about White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller in June. It’s even more unreal that he tries to act like he was some independent agent regarding liberal media bias while he was at ABC News. I’ll get to those in a second, but the man had another meltdown during President Trump’s meeting with Vladimir Putin last Friday in Anchorage, Alaska:

Advertisement

Clapping for the war criminal. What a disgrace to our country’s ideals. Trump always shows his true colors around Putin. And he always sells out America and our allies. I remember when Republican presidents—Ike, Reagan, Bush—always stood up to tyrants. This is pathetic.

Sure Terry, you're a notorious defender of presidents named Reagan and Bush.



Would you like more photos of US presidents shaking hands and smiling with Putin?



Love that you're on Substack now BTW! — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 16, 2025

Love how @ABC tried to pass this clown off as a supposed unbiased reporter. Mask is off now! https://t.co/A141icrKHf — Alexa Henning (@alexahenning) August 16, 2025

Hey, he’s independent of the network brass now, so he can say whatever he wants, jacking his anti-Trump bias to eleven. But Terry, this president is trying to end the war in Ukraine. He's resolved several conflicts before this meeting. That's the story, though we know you and your ilk want to avoid it since Obama and Biden allowed Russia to carve up that country on their watch. Barry allowed Russia to annex Crimea in 2014, and Biden straight-up allowed Moscow to seize large swaths of territory, likely knowing his weak, stupid self would not deter Putin.

🚨NEW — Disgraced ABC Newsman Terry Moran: “I’m actually not that liberal.” pic.twitter.com/7zqeW0HBxW — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 16, 2025

Here’s the post that got him fired:

Last night, in a since deleted post, so-called “journalist” @TerryMoran went on a rampage against Stephen Miller and called President Trump “a world class hater.”



This is unhinged and unacceptable.



We have reached out to @ABC to inquire about how they plan to hold Terry… pic.twitter.com/HsgusJEIvH — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) June 8, 2025

Here are his remarks about liberal media bias and how he has zero regrets about his post on Miller:

Amazing stuff from @TerryMoran on whether @ABC is biased against @realDonaldTrump



cc: @seanspicer @danturrentine



Were we biased? Yes. Almost inadvertently, I’d say. ABC News has the same problem so many leading cultural institutions do in America: A lack of viewpoint… — Mark Halperin (@MarkHalperin) August 3, 2025

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!