Illegal Alien Trucker Trash Whose Unlawful U-Turn Killed Three People Has Been Charged

As California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom gears up for the 2028 primaries, he has yet to be slapped by another election-killing incident: His state gave some illegal alien trucker trash a commercial driver’s license, and he got three people killed.

Per @FLHSMV: The truck driver in the video has been arrested for vehicular homicide.



FLHSMV says Harjinder Singh entered the U.S. illegally in 2018 but was able to get a CDL in California.



“At the conclusion of his state charges, he will be deported.” https://t.co/mPBVEoQ7dn pic.twitter.com/grfD5XGIGj — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 17, 2025

This is incorrect.



He will be prosecuted and held accountable in Florida. He’s not going anywhere until we are done with him. https://t.co/tbZsdHBiOy — Jeremy Redfern (@JeremyRedfernFL) August 17, 2025

This person, whose name I cannot pronounce, came to the US illegally, got a CDL from California, and then proceeded to make an illegal U-Turn in Florida, which led to Americans getting killed. Yes, he’s been charged. This incident occurred last week (via NY Post):

Americans who are not widely traveled may not understand that there are parts of the world where human life is cheap, and the routinely reckless behavior of all drivers in those places reflects that mentality.



This is not a mentality we should be importing into America. https://t.co/eCuUIftpJy — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) August 17, 2025

🚨 BREAKING: This illegal alien truck driver who caused a HUGE wreck has been arrested for vehicular homicide and will be deported, Florida officials announce.



Harjinder Singh got a CDL in the sanctuary state of California.



GTFO.



pic.twitter.com/IAmMNmUA3G — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 17, 2025

That's funny.



Oh, by the way, three people are dead because your state gave a commercial driver's license to an illegal alien who tried to do a u-turn in the middle of the freeway.https://t.co/VeoNZx8lBT https://t.co/wHnQ2V9Cxd — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 17, 2025

Terrifying video shows the moment a minivan ploughed into a tractor-trailer making an outrageous rogue U-turn on a Florida highway last week — with all three people in the van killed and the truck’s illegal-migrant driver now charged with homicide. The roadway horror happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday on the Florida Turnpike near Fort Pierce when the tractor-trailer driven by suspect Harjinder Singh made a hard left turn across the highway and attempted to cross the median through an “official use only” pass, authorities said. The truck’s trailer blocked all of oncoming traffic’s lanes as it nosed over the median — with footage from inside its cab showing a black minivan driving toward it with no time to stop and nowhere to turn to avoid a collision. […] Inside the truck’s cab, Singh appeared completely unmoved by the violence unfolding on the highway. He looked out the cab window and watched as the minivan flew down the highway into the trailer, and when it collided and the truck was sent shuddering, his face remained unchanged as he calmly put his vehicle into park and turned the engine off. […] The victims’ names have not been released, but were confirmed to be a 37-year-old Pompano Beach woman, a 30-year-old Florida City man and a 54-year-old Miami man, Treasure Coast Newspapers reported.

Singh has been in the country illegally since 2018.

This is what happens when you import the third world and have no border security. Life should be easy for illegal aliens—it should be impossible, so they either go home or come here the right way. The Democrat way on immigration gets people killed. That’s a fact, and this incident is a Newsom production.

