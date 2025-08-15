Watch CNN's Scott Jennings Expertly Slap Down a Dem Attempt to Trap Him on Crime in Red States

Scott Jennings has become indispensable at CNN. He’s the only one telling the truth and has a now-preternatural sense of how to outmaneuver Democrats and their sloppy talking points. He admits it’s not hard: you listen to what they say and spew it back to them in the form of a question. You then watch the meltdown from afar. You need to know the facts and the data points, too. Yesterday, David Axelrod and Elliot Williams tried to trap Jennings on crime in his hometown of Louisville. Jennings cooked, noting that Democrats run the city, the state has a Democrat governor, and crime in the area has been atrocious.

CNN’s David Axelrod and Eliot Williams try to trap Scott Jennings over crime in Washington D.C. by invoking Jennings’s home city of Louisville, Kentucky. It didn’t go well.



“Well, Louisville and the District of Columbia are two different places because the Constitution… pic.twitter.com/VwkgBRhkI6 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 14, 2025

He then stated the obvious: fighting crime is good policy, good governance, and good politics, something that Democrats know very little about right now. They’re pro-crime.

They may deny it, but every talking point suggests otherwise. The media has been losing it ever since President Trump federalized the DC police and deployed the National Guard to curb rising crime in the capital.

Jennings has been there defending this public safety operation.

ME: "Murder is bad and Trump is right for trying to prevent them."



DEM: "BUT JANUARY 6th!"



(NOTE: I still have no idea who this person is or what they do for a living, other than make Democrats look stupid on TV) pic.twitter.com/wdYthosgCu — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) August 14, 2025

