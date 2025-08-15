WaPo Reporter Said the Quiet Part Out Loud About Hamas

If you want to know why the media shills for Hamas, rewatch this segment on CNN with Josh Rogin and Scott Jennings. The Gaza war was the topic, since Israel announced they were going in to destroy the rest of the terror group and occupy the rest of the strip.

Rogin then went on some cockamamie analysis about how Israel wants to prolong the war, the suffering, and said that if occupying Gaza would destroy Hamas, it would’ve worked by now. It hasn’t. My man, its last stronghold has been untouched by Israeli forces. They still have an enclave of control. Jennings rightly said that Hamas doesn’t want a ceasefire, and they don’t want to release the hostages. Nothing can happen until Hamas is gone, to which Rogin said, "Hamas is part of Palestinian society in all ways and forms. So, you can't completely eliminate it.”

Washington Post journalist Josh Rogin says the quiet part out loud, "Hamas is part of Palestinian society in all ways and forms. So you can't completely eliminate it." pic.twitter.com/5WSyhmj4nf — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) August 9, 2025

Well, yes, we can.

Also, thanks for confirming that the Palestinians are a terrorist society, Josh.

If you don’t remember this guy, he had the same snobby attitude on Bill Maher, around the time the HBO host had dinner with Trump. Maher slapped him down, and rightfully so.

Bill Maher panelist openly triggered by his meeting with Trump:

Josh Rogin: "Counterpoint: But I think you've fallen into the trap and I think I represent 99% of the internet when I say this:

You've played the game of proximity is principle. Maybe he wasn't there in good faith."… pic.twitter.com/ILkfiUBwh7 — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) April 12, 2025

