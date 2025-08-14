The Dems' 'Crime in DC Is Down' Narrative Just Got Taken to the Cleaners

This narrative is going to get two in the chest and one in the head because it’s flat-out untrue. The Democrats are falling into the same trap that gave them fits in 2024: telling people that what they’re seeing on the regular in DC regarding crime isn’t happening. The Democratic narrative regarding Trump federalizing DC’s police force and deploying the National Guard has been ‘as expected.’ Chuck Schumer's take is Marie Antoinette on steroids: you have a security detail, sir.

Advertisement

Progressives are going to eat these people alive https://t.co/7fXQEe9mTq — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) August 12, 2025

This is exactly what the democrats did during the election - and a reason why they lost and Trump overwhelming won. They told Americans over and over things they saw and experienced in their own communities weren’t happening.



Dems/Biden (and reporters) claimed the borders were… https://t.co/MJcPmk5mDK — Alexa Henning (@alexahenning) August 13, 2025

Chuck Schumer has had a personal taxpayer funded security detail for years that is HEAVILY ARMED.



He drives everywhere in a police motorcade.



NO WONDER HE FEELS SAFE IN DC.



If he didn’t feel safe, that would REALLY be a problem. https://t.co/3Qc5yhAndE — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 13, 2025

PHILLY DA: "President Trump doesn't like public safety. He's a convicted criminal himself."



"He caused the deaths of 5 law enforcement officers on Jan. 6." pic.twitter.com/bd5582Il2D — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 13, 2025

The beauty is that no one is listening. No one cares—you guys tried this ‘he’s a dictator’ line. It didn’t work. And now, you’re defending the city’s state of decrepitude. Crime is a problem in the capital, even Democrats acknowledge it, which makes the full-court press on this ‘there’s no crime emergency’ line laughably ineffective. To make things more comical, some Democrats have even tried to make January 6 a thing in their talking points. Again, no one cares. Residents want this, the people want it—Democrats would rather have gangs rule.

MSNBC REPORTER: "I live in Washington. This is personal for me. Many people are frustrated with crime that we see, particularly committed by juveniles."



"People are frustrated that when they go to CVS to buy deodorant, that they have to get it from behind locked plexiglass." pic.twitter.com/TteJRK8xkP — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 13, 2025

DC woman reacts to Trump’s crime crackdown 😭



“If you come around me with a muhf—kin ski mask and a hoodie on, yeah — I wantchu to go to jail.”



“Nobody wants to keep getting robbed. Take that lil dirty n*gga down! Take his group of friends down… get them muhf—kas outta here!” pic.twitter.com/9qSOoPOpHx — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) August 12, 2025

Local D.C. folks agree with the Trump cleanup. pic.twitter.com/dDyB4gCsho — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 13, 2025

🚨NEW: MSNBC's Joe Scarborough reads aloud text from "VERY LIBERAL" person *UNLOADING* on DC crime🚨



"He says, 'This may sound controversial — but I’m not totally opposed to Trump’s National Guard move in D.C.'"



"'I know he’s doing it for politics — but crime remains rampant.'"… pic.twitter.com/pAzE7iELcY — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) August 12, 2025

Even CNN can’t hide DC’s terrible public safety track record:

BRUTAL question from CNN’s @Kasie Hunt to Democrat D.C. AG Brian Schwalb: “So let's talk about D.C. residents for a second, because these headlines — you know, and I was a resident of D.C. for over 20 years. I've lived in all but three D.C. Wards, okay? These headlines are… pic.twitter.com/q33CCCxEw2 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 12, 2025

Advertisement

As some noted, the only people who are vociferously against Trump’s D.C. public safety initiative are rich, white liberals.

I’ve noticed that white liberals want to pretend crime isn’t bad and black people in DC seem to be thankful that something might be done about the crime in DC. https://t.co/gO3WxtTUHi — RBe (@RBPundit) August 12, 2025

Liberal women are now handing out whistles to criminals and homeless people in DC, so they can blow it for reinforcement when arrested..



Unreal lol pic.twitter.com/Np76sNoblX — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) August 12, 2025

We’re cleaning up your mess, Democrats. Your approach to things is simply not in keeping with what people want. There’s more to life than ranting about Donald Trump. Thank you for your attention to this matter.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!