Tipsheet

The Dems' 'Crime in DC Is Down' Narrative Just Got Taken to the Cleaners

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 14, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

This narrative is going to get two in the chest and one in the head because it’s flat-out untrue. The Democrats are falling into the same trap that gave them fits in 2024: telling people that what they’re seeing on the regular in DC regarding crime isn’t happening. The Democratic narrative regarding Trump federalizing DC’s police force and deploying the National Guard has been ‘as expected.’ Chuck Schumer's take is Marie Antoinette on steroids: you have a security detail, sir. 

The beauty is that no one is listening. No one cares—you guys tried this ‘he’s a dictator’ line. It didn’t work. And now, you’re defending the city’s state of decrepitude. Crime is a problem in the capital, even Democrats acknowledge it, which makes the full-court press on this ‘there’s no crime emergency’ line laughably ineffective. To make things more comical, some Democrats have even tried to make January 6 a thing in their talking points. Again, no one cares. Residents want this, the people want it—Democrats would rather have gangs rule. 

Even CNN can’t hide DC’s terrible public safety track record: 

As some noted, the only people who are vociferously against Trump’s D.C. public safety initiative are rich, white liberals.  

We’re cleaning up your mess, Democrats. Your approach to things is simply not in keeping with what people want. There’s more to life than ranting about Donald Trump. Thank you for your attention to this matter. 

