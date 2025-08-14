Well...Well...Well: Here's What Kash Patel Found Out About the FBI's Clinton Foundation Probe

All the dirty laundry is being revealed at the Justice Department. It’s too early to talk indictments and who will be dragged through the mud, but these are damning document disclosures that have exposed Barack Obama’s entire inner circle, rightly, to legal scrutiny regarding their actions on the Russian collusion hoax, and now the investigation into the Clinton Foundation. To the shock of no one, federal agents found evidence of criminality at the organization, which arguably served as a slush fund and favor bank for the world’s wealthy and powerful.

Once again, a tale of two James Comeys has been revealed regarding the Clinton email and foundation probes. Both were riddled with leaks. Both rushed and interfered with by the brass who wished not to really investigate whether the Clinton family committed crimes with their non-profit, or whether the former first lady transmitted classified information through her unsecured homebrew server she established to avoid FOIA and preservation of records regulations. Oh, and there’s that other party about whether Obama’s top diplomat had this system hacked by foreign intelligence services.

FBI Director Kash Patel has released a new memo showing a timeline of the interference, including a message from Sally Yates, who Trump fired as acting attorney general at the outset of his first presidency, who demanded the FBI’s investigation into the Clinton Foundation be shut down (via JustTheNews):

FBI Director Kash Patel has uncovered a bombshell memo written in 2017 chronicling the extensive political obstruction that career agents in three cities faced from their own bosses and the Obama Justice Department during the 2016 election as they probed whether Hillary Clinton engaged in a pay-to-play corruption scheme involving her family foundation. "Shut it down!" then-Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates is quoted as demanding in the detailed timeline of political impediments that agents in New York City, Little Rock, Ark., and Washington D.C. reported. The agents tried to get the help of federal prosecutors to determine whether or what crimes occurred while Hillary Clinton served as Secretary of State, most notably, because at that time, her family foundation solicited hundreds of millions of dollars from foreign and U.S. interests with business before her department. The timeline — written by a DOJ lawyer assigned to the FBI under former bureau Director James Comey — was recently secured by top aides to Patel along with several corroborating internal emails and was obtained by Just the News. Together, they make clear that both the DOJ and former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe placed significant impediments in front of agents who believed they had evidence to justify a public integrity criminal case. The declassified timeline revealed that as early as February 2016, the Justice Department “indicated they would not be supportive of an FBI investigation.” The timeline also shows that, in mid-February 2016, McCabe ordered that “no overt investigative steps” were allowed to be taken in the Clinton Foundation investigation “without his approval” — a command he allegedly repeated numerous times over the coming months. […] The timeline detailed how Yates ordered one of the federal prosecutors to “shut it down” likely in the March 2016 timeframe. Federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York (SDNY) and Eastern District of New York (EDNY) purportedly said in August 2016 that they “would not support the investigation” into the Clinton Foundation, according to the timeline, and that “no explanation was given.” Once the investigation had essentially been delayed for a year and dragged past the November 2016 election, the timeline shows that DOJ officials under Trump then began to raise their “concerns regarding the statute of limitations” around the investigation, with one still unnamed official saying that they “wanted to close this chapter and move forward.” […] Durham also said the FBI’s Little Rock and New York investigations “included predication based on source reporting that identified foreign governments that had made, or offered to make, contributions to the Foundation in exchange for favorable or preferential treatment from Clinton.” Despite that evidence, the FBI timeline stated that DOJ “indicated they would not be supportive of an FBI investigation” on February 1, 2016.

Our friend Larry O’Connor broke down the key dates over at his Substack:

Feb. 2016 – DOJ signals to FBI that it “would not be supportive” of investigating the Clinton Foundation. Mid-Feb. 2016 – Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe orders that “no overt investigative steps” be taken without his personal approval. Spring–Summer 2016 – Agents in Little Rock move to a full investigation but are denied permission to collect even basic documents. June 2016 – Attorney General Loretta Lynch meets privately with Bill Clinton on the tarmac in Phoenix; both deny discussing the case. July 2016 – FBI Director James Comey announces “no reasonable prosecutor” would bring a case against Clinton, effectively ending the investigation in public view. Late Oct. 2016 – McCabe leaks details of the Clinton probe to The Wall Street Journal. Nov. 1, 2016 – McCabe recuses himself from the case, days before the election. Contrast – At the same time, the FBI opens “Crossfire Hurricane” against Trump in a matter of days based on minimal evidence. 2025 – AG Pam Bondi authorizes a strike force and grand jury to investigate possible criminal conspiracies tied to the 2016 suppression.

I don’t want to hear any lectures about institutional deference or the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ by Democrats ever again. I mean, this could’ve been said in 2015-16, but now we have irrefutable proof that Obama’s DOJ went off the reservation to help bolster Hillary Clinton. Yeah, this is the deep state that the liberal media says doesn’t exist, though they print op-eds by these people at work.

