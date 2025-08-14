CNN's Top Legal Analyst Just Blew Apart the Dems' Anti-Trump Narrative on Federalizing...
The Dems' 'Crime in DC Is Down' Narrative Just Got Taken to the...
The Daily Beast Just Got a Brutal Fact-Check...and It's Absolutely Insane
The Democrats’ Mortifying Public Impotence
A City-Run Grocery Store in Missouri Closed. Want to Guess the Reason?
Time To Stop F-ing Around at the FDA
VIP
UK Group Thinks They've Really Stuck It to JD Vance With Van Stunt
End Biden’s Big Labor Giveaway Before the Rail Merger Rolls
With a Side Order of Truth
Trump Sees Himself as DC's Top Lawman
Making American Children Healthy Again
How Trump Is Beating China at Its Own Game
Tulsi Gabbard Declassifies Bombshell Email Proving Russia Hoax Was Manufactured
DOJ Smashes Transnational Elder Fraud Ring That Stole Over $5M from 400 Seniors
Tipsheet

Does Obama Have Presidential Immunity for Russiagate?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 14, 2025 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Matt Freed

We’re not even remotely close to indicting former President Barack Obama for his role in the Russian collusion hoax. It’s regrettable, but if we ever get to that point, some are saying that he’s not. Sure, the media will go apoplectic, and Democrats will once again shout the ‘Trump is a dictator’ line. 

Advertisement

All of which will be met with deafening silence since the evidence now suggests that it was Obama and the Democrats who tried to jail Trump, weaponizing intelligence to manufacture the Russian collusion hoax. If they couldn’t jail him, they’d destroy his presidency. Mike Davis, a former clerk for Justice Neil Gorsuch and president of the Article III Foundation, elaborated more on that in July. Obama may have presidential immunity for actions while he was president, but the post-presidency cover-up stuff, not so much. 

He [Obama] might be able to claim presidential immunity for his actions while he was the President of the United States, and they’ll have to litigate that. It’s unclear whether he’ll ultimately get presidential immunity for this. But I’ll tell you this: it’s an ongoing criminal conspiracy. And presidential immunity covers his actions while he’s the President of the United States. 

They don’t cover his actions when he’s the former President of the United States. And when he’s participating in the cover-up of this conspiracy, then he doesn’t have presidential immunity.

Recommended

The Democrats’ Mortifying Public Impotence Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Again, we’re not there yet, but arguments for immunity and statute of limitations, which the Left will undoubtedly argue if this legal battle should take place, don’t look like slam dunks.  

Obama ordered the creation of the 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment, which we now know disregarded proper protocols and forcibly inserted the Steele dossier into the report, a knowingly false document, since it was the only file that backed up the cockamamie narrative about Trump-Russia collusion. James Clapper, John Brennan, and James Comey forced it into the report. It was leaked to the media, and the hoax spread—this was all pre-arranged during Obama’s December 9, 2016, meeting. 

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

BARACK OBAMA DOJ DONALD TRUMP LAWSUIT RUSSIAN COLLUSION HOAX

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Democrats’ Mortifying Public Impotence Kurt Schlichter
The Daily Beast Just Got a Brutal Fact-Check...and It's Absolutely Insane Matt Vespa
CNN's Top Legal Analyst Just Blew Apart the Dems' Anti-Trump Narrative on Federalizing DC Matt Vespa
A City-Run Grocery Store in Missouri Closed. Want to Guess the Reason? Matt Vespa
James Clapper: Everyone Just Get in Line on the Russian Collusion Hoax...Screw the Usual Process Matt Vespa
The Dems' 'Crime in DC Is Down' Narrative Just Got Taken to the Cleaners Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Democrats’ Mortifying Public Impotence Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement