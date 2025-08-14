Does Obama Have Presidential Immunity for Russiagate?

We’re not even remotely close to indicting former President Barack Obama for his role in the Russian collusion hoax. It’s regrettable, but if we ever get to that point, some are saying that he’s not. Sure, the media will go apoplectic, and Democrats will once again shout the ‘Trump is a dictator’ line.

All of which will be met with deafening silence since the evidence now suggests that it was Obama and the Democrats who tried to jail Trump, weaponizing intelligence to manufacture the Russian collusion hoax. If they couldn’t jail him, they’d destroy his presidency. Mike Davis, a former clerk for Justice Neil Gorsuch and president of the Article III Foundation, elaborated more on that in July. Obama may have presidential immunity for actions while he was president, but the post-presidency cover-up stuff, not so much.

🚨 BREAKING: Mike Davis says Barack Obama does NOT have Presidential Immunity in the Russia Hoax



“Presidential immunity covers his actions while he's president—not when he's the FORMER president.



When he's participating in the coverup of this conspiracy, he doesn't have… pic.twitter.com/YbyUdSUwDH — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 21, 2025

He [Obama] might be able to claim presidential immunity for his actions while he was the President of the United States, and they’ll have to litigate that. It’s unclear whether he’ll ultimately get presidential immunity for this. But I’ll tell you this: it’s an ongoing criminal conspiracy. And presidential immunity covers his actions while he’s the President of the United States. They don’t cover his actions when he’s the former President of the United States. And when he’s participating in the cover-up of this conspiracy, then he doesn’t have presidential immunity.

Again, we’re not there yet, but arguments for immunity and statute of limitations, which the Left will undoubtedly argue if this legal battle should take place, don’t look like slam dunks.

Obama ordered the creation of the 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment, which we now know disregarded proper protocols and forcibly inserted the Steele dossier into the report, a knowingly false document, since it was the only file that backed up the cockamamie narrative about Trump-Russia collusion. James Clapper, John Brennan, and James Comey forced it into the report. It was leaked to the media, and the hoax spread—this was all pre-arranged during Obama’s December 9, 2016, meeting.

