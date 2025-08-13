A City-Run Grocery Store in Missouri Closed. Want to Guess the Reason?

There’s nothing much that needs to be said here. For New York City residents, this policy could be coming soon to a theater near you. The notion of government-run grocery stores is something leftist candidate Zohran Mamdani wants to test. Well, they tried it in a Missouri city. It failed, and you want to guess why? It might have to do with that little fact that ‘socialism doesn’t work’ (via Fox Business):

As New York City Democratic mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani promotes the idea of city-run grocery stores, one city-owned market in Missouri closed its doors on Tuesday after years of struggling and millions of taxpayer dollars.

Local news outlets reported the doors to the Kansas City Sun Fresh market were locked that morning with a note saying the store was "unable to serve" the community.

"Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances beyond our control, we are no longer, at this time, able to serve the residents of this important community," the note read, according to KSHB in Kansas City. "It has always been our dream and passion to provide quality products and services in a safe, family environment. At this time, unfortunately, we are unable to do that."

Fox News Digital confirmed the store’s closure through a statement from Community Builders of Kansas City CEO Emmet Pierson, whose non-profit group took ownership of the market in 2022.

"Community Builders of Kansas City, through Midtown Grocers LLC, has worked tirelessly to provide food and necessary services to the urban community throughout its history," Pierson said. "Community Builders has been vocal for years about our concerns and fears regarding the increasingly insurmountable challenges of the KC Sun Fresh Midtown location – they are well-documented and well-known to the community, the media and the City of Kansas City, Missouri (the landlord of the Sun Fresh Midtown location)."

He continued, "As of August 12, 2025, CBKC is no longer able to serve the residents from this Midtown Sun Fresh location. We have no other comments at this time."