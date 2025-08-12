This MSNBC Guest Almost Had a Total Meltdown Over Trump's Federalizing of DC

MSNBC guest Eddie Glaude almost had a meltdown yesterday. President Trump made it official: D.C. is federalized. The National Guard will be deployed, and his administration will take over the police department. The assaults, the murders, the shootings, and the hordes of hobos have got to stop. The D.C. council had years to fix this, and they failed miserably. Glaude admitted he was trying to hold his temper. He later went into a tirade, accusing the president of having some debate with Black Lives Matter, and ignoring other policies that could enhance public safety.

🚨NEW: MSNBC Contrib Eddie Glaude *RAGES* over Trump's DC crime crackdown🚨



"I’m trying to hold my temper."



"He’s going to undermine the democratic process in the district!"@DailyCaller pic.twitter.com/yOCi7VAFWR — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) August 11, 2025

That’s funny, Eddie. Your policies are what caused this, and in this country, in this society, when you break the law, you get arrested, and you go to jail. Kids in kindergarten understand this while playing cops and robbers, or is that not allowed because it isn’t politically correct?

Also, citing Baltimore and Chicago, two war zones, makes me think Eddie doesn’t know what the hell he’s talking about. But it’s not worth arguing, because this isn’t the first time he’s melted down over something involving Trump.

The hits keep on coming. You can actually feel the country move the right 3 more inches after watching @esglaude say we're all racists and this had nothing to do with the economy.



"I don't believe that!" pic.twitter.com/rMuHe4Ta0X — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) November 9, 2024

And the distraction line Glaude drops, my man, Epstein is dead. That story is gone, poof. The long process of disclosure isn't over, but the people have moved on.

When @MayorBowser or any DC pol says "We're not experiencing a crime spike," some pushback/context is in order.



2021-24, DC averaged 209 murders per year.

2011-14, the average was 98.



🚨The murder rate in DC is doubled🚨 https://t.co/kKaH8BrMW2 — Chuck Thies (@ChuckThies) August 10, 2025

