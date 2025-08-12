Here's What Caused a Screaming Match on CNN Last Night
This MSNBC Guest Almost Had a Total Meltdown Over Trump's Federalizing of DC

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 12, 2025 6:55 AM
MSNBC guest Eddie Glaude almost had a meltdown yesterday. President Trump made it official: D.C. is federalized. The National Guard will be deployed, and his administration will take over the police department. The assaults, the murders, the shootings, and the hordes of hobos have got to stop. The D.C. council had years to fix this, and they failed miserably. Glaude admitted he was trying to hold his temper. He later went into a tirade, accusing the president of having some debate with Black Lives Matter, and ignoring other policies that could enhance public safety.

That’s funny, Eddie. Your policies are what caused this, and in this country, in this society, when you break the law, you get arrested, and you go to jail. Kids in kindergarten understand this while playing cops and robbers, or is that not allowed because it isn’t politically correct?  

Also, citing Baltimore and Chicago, two war zones, makes me think Eddie doesn’t know what the hell he’s talking about. But it’s not worth arguing, because this isn’t the first time he’s melted down over something involving Trump.

And the distraction line Glaude drops, my man, Epstein is dead. That story is gone, poof. The long process of disclosure isn't over, but the people have moved on.

