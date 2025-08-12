Here's What Caused a Screaming Match on CNN Last Night
VIP
Tipsheet

Is the Jeffrey Epstein Story Dead?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 12, 2025 6:00 AM
New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File

The Jeffrey Epstein files aren’t going to be released anytime soon. Not next week, next month, or even next year. I wouldn’t bet on it. Judges won’t release the grand jury testimony from the vaults of the Justice Department, Republicans only want credible evidence released, and Democrats want everything released so they can weaponize the knowingly false files to drum up another Russian collusion hoax-like media blitz.  

Instead, what we got is a bunch of nothingburger stories about how Donald Trump and the dead New York City financier, two rich guys, hung out with other wealthy and powerful people. Oh, let’s not forget that Trump and Epstein were photographed together, at a wedding, with 1,000 other guests.  

Oh, they got him. Trump being in the files was never the story, nor was it shocking, but the media ran with it and debased themselves again. Even turncoat Michael Cohen defended his former boss, saying Trump never went to the infamous island. So, are we shocked that everyone has moved on with their lives? No. 

CNN’s Harry Enten noted that Google searches for Epstein have dropped 89 percent from three weeks ago. Donald Trump’s approval rating remains solid, and less than one percent think this is a top issue.  

Remember the folks who said this could cost Republicans the midterms? Yeah, no. But dabbling with amnesty nonsense absolutely could. The process to release what’s credible continues, but no doubt Democrats will try to release all the files when the recess ends. Trump gave his attorney general the green light to release the files that can be corroborated. 

It's an end-of-term project. That’s what Pam Bondi should’ve said from the get-go. 

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP JEFFREY EPSTEIN MEDIA BIAS

