Is the Jeffrey Epstein Story Dead?

The Jeffrey Epstein files aren’t going to be released anytime soon. Not next week, next month, or even next year. I wouldn’t bet on it. Judges won’t release the grand jury testimony from the vaults of the Justice Department, Republicans only want credible evidence released, and Democrats want everything released so they can weaponize the knowingly false files to drum up another Russian collusion hoax-like media blitz.

Advertisement

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump’s bid to release Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell grand jury transcripts *denied* by Obama Judge Engelmayer.



Imagine that. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 11, 2025

Instead, what we got is a bunch of nothingburger stories about how Donald Trump and the dead New York City financier, two rich guys, hung out with other wealthy and powerful people. Oh, let’s not forget that Trump and Epstein were photographed together, at a wedding, with 1,000 other guests.

Oh, they got him. Trump being in the files was never the story, nor was it shocking, but the media ran with it and debased themselves again. Even turncoat Michael Cohen defended his former boss, saying Trump never went to the infamous island. So, are we shocked that everyone has moved on with their lives? No.

🚨NEW: Even Michael Cohen believes Trump was *NEVER* on Epstein's island🚨



"I don't believe that Donald Trump was on Epstein's island. Why? He said it more than 5, 6 times — and he says it very openly."



"Now, Donald Trump says many things openly — but this is different."



"I… pic.twitter.com/PI2AysGjrO — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) August 10, 2025

CNN’s Harry Enten noted that Google searches for Epstein have dropped 89 percent from three weeks ago. Donald Trump’s approval rating remains solid, and less than one percent think this is a top issue.

The Epstein saga is becoming a political dud & nothingburger.



-Google searches for Epstein are down 89% from just 3 weeks ago.

-Trump's approval rating is holding steady & much higher than term 1 at this point in his presidency

-Less than 1% say it's the nation's top issue pic.twitter.com/rnp2M8qzdf — (((Harry Enten))) (@ForecasterEnten) August 11, 2025

Remember the folks who said this could cost Republicans the midterms? Yeah, no. But dabbling with amnesty nonsense absolutely could. The process to release what’s credible continues, but no doubt Democrats will try to release all the files when the recess ends. Trump gave his attorney general the green light to release the files that can be corroborated.

It's an end-of-term project. That’s what Pam Bondi should’ve said from the get-go.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!