Here's What Caused a Screaming Match on CNN Last Night

The only real question about CNN’s panel last night for Abby Philip’s show is did Scott Jennings have bourbon in his mug. I still don’t get how he can tolerate this level of nonsense daily. Anti-Trump panel guest Tara Setmayer tried to make a ludicrous claim that President Trump’s record in inking peace agreements isn’t real or something.

Officials from these two nations sign the documents and shake hands at the White House, but that’s not evidence of promoting peace. Jennings made a point that with this record of hashing out international stability, Trump should be allowed to see if he can broker anything between Ukraine and Russia. Trump is meeting with Vladimir Putin soon. Setmayer still peddled the anti-Trump GOP talking points, and Jennings wouldn’t sit for it, calling her a liar. The network has covered these agreements, too:

HOLY SMOKES: Scott Jennings just STEAMROLLED an unhinged leftist claiming Trump hasn’t mediated 7 conflicts — “WHAT REALITY DO YOU LIVE IN?!”



Absolutely cooked.



The panel was melting down over Trump’s upcoming meeting with Vladimir Putin when @ScottJenningsKY dropped this:… pic.twitter.com/wKdugDpike — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) August 12, 2025

When Setmayer said Trump’s peace deals weren’t official or real, Jennings went off.

“What reality do you live in?” he said. “Acknowledge, the man is solving peace… We report it on this network.”

Setmayer also got into it with Ben Ferguson, who said he was stunned that Democrats get so irritated when it comes to fighting crime. That devolved into a shouting match:

MELTDOWN ON CNN!@benfergusonshow calls out the left wing panelists on NewsNight With Abby Phillip:



"It's amazing how much you guys get mad about fighting crime!"



An exasperated Tara Setmayer starts ranting and raving and then yells something about January 6.



Beyond parody. pic.twitter.com/rdEIYzkRWN — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 12, 2025

Oh, January 6 entered the chat—that’s how you know you got them beat. No one cares about that riot, but please keep melting down over…policies that enhance public safety.

BONUS: If Trump does win the Nobel Peace Prize, the Left might pull a Heaven's Gate.

WATCH: @benfergusonshow calls out Biden's former Deputy White House Cabinet Secretary Dan Koh who has a massive case of TDS during a heated discussion about President Trump's upcoming meeting with Vladimir Putin:



"You want Trump to fail and you don't care who dies!!!" pic.twitter.com/Nv635v3Nra — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 12, 2025

