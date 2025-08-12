This MSNBC Guest Almost Had a Total Meltdown Over Trump's Federalizing of DC
The Ratio Heard Around the World: Why Pelosi Got Obliterated Trying to Attack...
Trump and the GOP's Fundraising Operations Are Dominating the Dems
VIP
The Dems Are Really Going There Regarding Trump's Takeover of DC
Is the Jeffrey Epstein Story Dead?
We Won't Get Caught: The Latest Russian Collusion Doc Involving Adam Schiff Is...
Baseball Cards Are the New Casinos
Now is the time to strengthen Social Security
Churchill and Reagan Saw Mamdani Coming a Mile Away
VIP
There's One Big Problem With Clinton's Claim About Trump's Move to Address Crime...
If You Want to Defeat Them, Think Like Them
Breathing Easier: EPA's Bold Move to Axe the 'Endangerment Finding'
Fleeing Texas Lawmakers May Put Protections for Women, Young Girls at Risk
Will Barack Walk or Do the Time?
Tipsheet

Here's What Caused a Screaming Match on CNN Last Night

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 12, 2025 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Ron Harris

The only real question about CNN’s panel last night for Abby Philip’s show is did Scott Jennings have bourbon in his mug. I still don’t get how he can tolerate this level of nonsense daily. Anti-Trump panel guest Tara Setmayer tried to make a ludicrous claim that President Trump’s record in inking peace agreements isn’t real or something. 

Advertisement

Officials from these two nations sign the documents and shake hands at the White House, but that’s not evidence of promoting peace. Jennings made a point that with this record of hashing out international stability, Trump should be allowed to see if he can broker anything between Ukraine and Russia. Trump is meeting with Vladimir Putin soon. Setmayer still peddled the anti-Trump GOP talking points, and Jennings wouldn’t sit for it, calling her a liar. The network has covered these agreements, too: 

When Setmayer said Trump’s peace deals weren’t official or real, Jennings went off. 

“What reality do you live in?” he said. “Acknowledge, the man is solving peace… We report it on this network.” 

Setmayer also got into it with Ben Ferguson, who said he was stunned that Democrats get so irritated when it comes to fighting crime. That devolved into a shouting match: 

Recommended

Nancy Pelosi Got Wrecked Over This Tweet About Trump and January 6 Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Oh, January 6 entered the chat—that’s how you know you got them beat. No one cares about that riot, but please keep melting down over…policies that enhance public safety. 

BONUS: If Trump does win the Nobel Peace Prize, the Left might pull a Heaven's Gate.

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

CNN DONALD TRUMP JANUARY 6 VLADIMIR PUTIN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Nancy Pelosi Got Wrecked Over This Tweet About Trump and January 6 Matt Vespa
We Won't Get Caught: The Latest Russian Collusion Doc Involving Adam Schiff Is Nuts Matt Vespa
This MSNBC Guest Almost Had a Total Meltdown Over Trump's Federalizing of DC Matt Vespa
Trump and the GOP's Fundraising Operations Are Dominating the Dems Matt Vespa
DC AG Looking for a Fight Over Trump's DC Takeover. He Should Focus on This Investigation Instead Matt Vespa
Baseball Cards Are the New Casinos Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Nancy Pelosi Got Wrecked Over This Tweet About Trump and January 6 Matt Vespa
Advertisement