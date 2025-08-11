We Won't Get Caught: The Latest Russian Collusion Doc Involving Adam Schiff Is...
Comer Applauds Trump for Cracking Down on D.C. Crime: 'A Promise Kept'
Cuomo Targets 'Millionaire Socialists' With ‘Zohran’s Law’ to Block Rich From Rent-Stabili...
Tipsheet

DC AG Looking for a Fight Over Trump's DC Takeover. He Should Focus on This Investigation Instead

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 11, 2025 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

This response was expected from DC officials: They’re going to try to fight Donald Trump's federalization of the capital. In a packed White House Briefing Room, the president announced today that the local police would be overseen by his administration, with the National Guard being deployed to quell the rising crime, lawlessness, and reverse the overall decay in the capital. The homeless will be pushed out, and the roving gangs of hooligans will be stopped. 

Liberals claim crime is down. It’s not. But first, this tweet from DC Attorney General Brian Schwalb: 

The Administration’s actions are unprecedented, unnecessary, and unlawful. 

There is no crime emergency in the District of Columbia. Violent crime in DC reached historic 30-year lows last year, and is down another 26% so far this year. 

We are considering all of our options and will do what is necessary to protect the rights and safety of District residents. 

Again, he should be more focused on some members of the DC police who were cooking the books on the crime statistics, which NBC Washington reported on in July

A D.C. police commander is under investigation for allegedly making changes to crime statistics in his district. 

The Metropolitan Police Department confirmed Michael Pulliam was placed on paid administrative leave in mid-May. That happened just a week after Pulliam filed an equal employment opportunity complaint against an assistant chief and the police union accused the department of deliberately falsifying crime data, according to three law enforcement sources familiar with the complaint. 

The union claims police supervisors in the department manipulate crime data to make it appear violent crime has fallen considerably compared to last year. 

[…]

… when News4 spoke with [Fraternal Order of Police Chairman Gregg] Pemberton, D.C. crime data shows violent crime was down 28%. Thursday, the department’s website said violent crime is down 25% when compared to the same time last year, and overall crime is down 8%. 

“That's preposterous,” Pemberton said. “There's absolutely no way crime could be down 28%. Last year they suggested that it went down 34%.” 

We Won't Get Caught: The Latest Russian Collusion Doc Involving Adam Schiff Is Nuts Matt Vespa
It’s a throwback to the Biden days, where the Baghdad Bobs of the office say one thing, but everyone else, especially those who’ve been victimized, know better. 

Tags:

CRIME DONALD TRUMP HOMELESSNESS

