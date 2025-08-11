DC AG Looking for a Fight Over Trump's DC Takeover. He Should Focus on This Investigation Instead

This response was expected from DC officials: They’re going to try to fight Donald Trump's federalization of the capital. In a packed White House Briefing Room, the president announced today that the local police would be overseen by his administration, with the National Guard being deployed to quell the rising crime, lawlessness, and reverse the overall decay in the capital. The homeless will be pushed out, and the roving gangs of hooligans will be stopped.

We are considering all of our options and… — AG Brian Schwalb (@DCAttorneyGen) August 11, 2025

Liberals claim crime is down. It’s not. But first, this tweet from DC Attorney General Brian Schwalb:

The Administration’s actions are unprecedented, unnecessary, and unlawful. There is no crime emergency in the District of Columbia. Violent crime in DC reached historic 30-year lows last year, and is down another 26% so far this year. We are considering all of our options and will do what is necessary to protect the rights and safety of District residents.

Again, he should be more focused on some members of the DC police who were cooking the books on the crime statistics, which NBC Washington reported on in July:

A D.C. police commander is under investigation for allegedly making changes to crime statistics in his district. The Metropolitan Police Department confirmed Michael Pulliam was placed on paid administrative leave in mid-May. That happened just a week after Pulliam filed an equal employment opportunity complaint against an assistant chief and the police union accused the department of deliberately falsifying crime data, according to three law enforcement sources familiar with the complaint. The union claims police supervisors in the department manipulate crime data to make it appear violent crime has fallen considerably compared to last year. […] … when News4 spoke with [Fraternal Order of Police Chairman Gregg] Pemberton, D.C. crime data shows violent crime was down 28%. Thursday, the department’s website said violent crime is down 25% when compared to the same time last year, and overall crime is down 8%. “That's preposterous,” Pemberton said. “There's absolutely no way crime could be down 28%. Last year they suggested that it went down 34%.”

It’s a throwback to the Biden days, where the Baghdad Bobs of the office say one thing, but everyone else, especially those who’ve been victimized, know better.

Every liberal journalist excoriating Trump taking charge of D.C. safety is secretly thrilled they won't get carjacked anymore. They see it as their job to lie about what they know is true because they're Democrats and the truth is bad for their side politically. It's so gross. — Batya Ungar-Sargon (@bungarsargon) August 11, 2025

CNN decided to fact-check Trump by trying to make the point that DC crime is improving year-to-year. They used figures from DC’s local police. Their case might have been even stronger if DC’s police commander hadn’t been suspended for changing crime statistics. pic.twitter.com/R0yPUiaFaj — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) August 11, 2025

ABC ANCHOR: "Here in Downtown D.C., where we work, right here around our bureau, just in the past 6 months, there were 2 people shot...Literally, 2 blocks away."



"I actually was jumped walking just 2 blocks down from here."



"This morning, my coworker's car was stolen." pic.twitter.com/W32oufHHC7 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) August 11, 2025

