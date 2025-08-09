Did the Mayor of Atlanta Take a Swipe at Trump During Presser About CDC Shooting?

There was a shooting at the headquarters for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, Georgia. The shooter was killed, in addition to a police officer, identified as David Rose, 33, who left behind a wife and three children.

His wife is pregnant with their third. We have no solid evidence of a motive, and the shooter has not been identified. No civilians were injured or killed in the attack.

Yesterday, during a presser about this shooting, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens seemed to have taken a swipe at President Donald Trump over the proposed cuts to the CDC:

Is he serious?



Mayor Andre Dickens of Atlanta made a serious situation about a man shooting at the CDC and found a way to take a swipe at Trump over proposed cuts to the CDC.



Democrats can make anything about politics. pic.twitter.com/nehCN4LbbV — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) August 8, 2025

"The shooter is deceased and we don't have any civilians that have been shot in this active shooter incident. Thank God for that,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said after a reported shooting near the CDC headquarters and Emory University in Atlanta. However, the situation is… pic.twitter.com/RNsRHAeVHd — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 8, 2025

The DeKalb County Police Department has identified the officer killed in today’s attempted mass shooting near Emory University and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta, as 33-year-old David Rose. Rose joined the department in September 2024 and leaves… pic.twitter.com/wheTnMkPvO — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) August 9, 2025

More on the shooting (via NYT):

A person opened fire on Friday outside of the headquarters of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, killing one police officer and striking the exterior of several buildings on the C.D.C. campus, the authorities said. The shooting suspect was found fatally shot, but there were “no civilian casualties,” officials said. Officials reported an active shooter just before 5 p.m. at a CVS drugstore on Clifton Road, which is directly across from the main entrance to the C.D.C. headquarters. Officers found the suspect on the second floor of the CVS, but it was unclear if the person had been struck in an exchange of gunfire with the police or the gunshot was self-inflicted, Chief Darin Schierbaum of the Atlanta Police Department said at a news conference on Friday evening. Chief Schierbaum said that investigators believed there was a single shooter but were still working to determine the motive for the attack. The shooter’s identity has not been released. […] Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia praised police officers for responding swiftly and effectively. In a statement on Friday, he referred to another shooting in Georgia, on Wednesday, in which officials said an Army sergeant opened fire on his own unit at a military base in Hinesville, wounding five soldiers. “Twice this week, deranged criminals have targeted innocent Georgians,” Mr. Kemp, a Republican, said in the statement. “Each time, brave first responders rushed toward the danger to subdue the shooter and save lives, reminding us of just how crucial they are.”

We have unverified reports that the COVID vaccine was the possible motive, and that the shooter took out his rage on the CDC since it supposedly made this individual sick. We’ll keep you updated on that.

Prayers to Officer Rose and his family.

