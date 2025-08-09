CNN's Scott Jennings Wasn't Having Any of This Anti-ICE Nonsense on the Panel
Wait, That's How Many People Think Sydney Sweeney's Jeans Ad Promoted Nazism?
Here's the Tweet That Cooked This GOP Rep's Weak Sauce Take on Gerrymandering
America Must Never Apologize for Dropping the Bombs on Japan
We Can’t Make America Great Again If Americans Can’t Afford Their Medicine
Socialist Mamdani Hires Private Security Firm, Despite Pushing to Defund the Police
Protecting Our Leaders: The Essential Role of the MH-139 Grey Wolf
What a Golfer's Musings on the Meaning of Life Can Teach the Rest...
When Alice in Wonderland Meets Palestine
Rise of Radicals Like “Madman” Madmani Opens A Door For Republicans Nationwide
Albuquerque’s Crime Problem is America’s Problem
President Trump Can Fix Biden’s Blunders at the ITC
Trump: The President for Peace
The Future Requires Dinosaurs
Tipsheet

Did the Mayor of Atlanta Take a Swipe at Trump During Presser About CDC Shooting?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 09, 2025 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Alex Slitz

There was a shooting at the headquarters for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, Georgia. The shooter was killed, in addition to a police officer, identified as David Rose, 33, who left behind a wife and three children.

Advertisement

His wife is pregnant with their third. We have no solid evidence of a motive, and the shooter has not been identified. No civilians were injured or killed in the attack. 

Yesterday, during a presser about this shooting, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens seemed to have taken a swipe at President Donald Trump over the proposed cuts to the CDC:

Recommended

CNN's Scott Jennings Wasn't Having Any of This Anti-ICE Nonsense on the Panel Matt Vespa
Advertisement

More on the shooting (via NYT):

A person opened fire on Friday outside of the headquarters of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, killing one police officer and striking the exterior of several buildings on the C.D.C. campus, the authorities said. 

The shooting suspect was found fatally shot, but there were “no civilian casualties,” officials said. 

Officials reported an active shooter just before 5 p.m. at a CVS drugstore on Clifton Road, which is directly across from the main entrance to the C.D.C. headquarters. Officers found the suspect on the second floor of the CVS, but it was unclear if the person had been struck in an exchange of gunfire with the police or the gunshot was self-inflicted, Chief Darin Schierbaum of the Atlanta Police Department said at a news conference on Friday evening. 

Chief Schierbaum said that investigators believed there was a single shooter but were still working to determine the motive for the attack. The shooter’s identity has not been released. 

[…] 

Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia praised police officers for responding swiftly and effectively. In a statement on Friday, he referred to another shooting in Georgia, on Wednesday, in which officials said an Army sergeant opened fire on his own unit at a military base in Hinesville, wounding five soldiers. 

“Twice this week, deranged criminals have targeted innocent Georgians,” Mr. Kemp, a Republican, said in the statement. “Each time, brave first responders rushed toward the danger to subdue the shooter and save lives, reminding us of just how crucial they are.” 

Advertisement

We have unverified reports that the COVID vaccine was the possible motive, and that the shooter took out his rage on the CDC since it supposedly made this individual sick. We’ll keep you updated on that.

Prayers to Officer Rose and his family.

Editor’s NoteDo you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

COVID-19 CRIME GEORGIA GUN VIOLENCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CNN's Scott Jennings Wasn't Having Any of This Anti-ICE Nonsense on the Panel Matt Vespa
Wait, That's How Many People Think Sydney Sweeney's Jeans Ad Promoted Nazism? Matt Vespa
Bill Maher: Dems Are at Risk of Total Collapse If They Can't Answer This Question Matt Vespa
A Book You Need to Read Mark Lewis
Here's the Tweet That Cooked This GOP Rep's Weak Sauce Take on Gerrymandering Matt Vespa
Jasmine Crockett's Reaction to NYP's Vicious Piece About Her Was Beyond Predictable Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

CNN's Scott Jennings Wasn't Having Any of This Anti-ICE Nonsense on the Panel Matt Vespa
Advertisement