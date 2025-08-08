The Law Enforcement Surge in D.C. Has Arrived
Tipsheet

Bill Maher Highlights the One Question Dems Need to Answer If They Want to Move Forward

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 08, 2025 6:50 AM
Janet Van Ham/HBO via AP

Bill Maher couldn’t care less about what unhinged woke liberals think about him. He’s comfortable where he is politically, he’ll talk to whomever he damn pleases, and he’s not cancelable. He’s an old-school liberal. Sure, plenty of terrible political opinions, but he’s determined to purge his aisle of the illiberal crazies who have turned his party into a laughingstock. Let’s hope he’s not too successful, however. 

Last Friday’s episode did not disappoint, where the comedian poked fun at the Sydney Sweeney ad, which liberals are now saying only got Republicans riled up. That was in the Rolling Stone, a publication sued for peddling a fake gang rape hoax at the University of Virginia, so fake news is their forte. Maher said that the writers of the ad should’ve known some crazy liberal was going to throw a Nazi tantrum. It was a great opening and another sign that normies are winning. When your gripes are a punchline and national fodder for comedians, it means whatever you're protesting is stupid. 

It got serious, though, regarding what Maher thinks is the question liberal Democrats must ask if they want to move forward. They can’t be due to the first wave of woke infection that was intersectionality. Yes, white people in the past did some bad things, but everyone did. That’s the point. Tribal wars in Africa, wholesale slaughter in Asia—the list goes on, but it’s only the white folk who are demonized in what has become a cartoonishly absurd way. Sadly, it’s come to this since it’s a question that no one should have to answer for if they don’t want to be viewed as lunatics, but Democrats, with their adept ways of not wanting to offend people, now must ask if they’re with us or the terrorists. Do they support the values of Western civilization or not? Because right now, they’re just a step away from being full-blown Hamas members; some already are: 

Maher also mocked CNN for calling the black New York City shooter “possibly white.” Shane Devon Tamura, 27, shot and killed four people in Midtown Manhattan, reportedly targeting the NFL headquarters at 345 Park Avenue. Tamura drove from Las Vegas to commit this attack on July 28. The network had the photo of this guy, and they still said that:

Last Note: On transgender issues, Maher said that the problem might be complicated, but it’s not a “jump ball” at the moment of birth. 

