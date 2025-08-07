Trump Has Secured Major Wins in His First 200 Days...and the Left Is on the Run

The Democrats are divided, without a leader, and devoid of good messaging. This happens when you have no agenda. The faces of the Democratic Party are also filled with the unhinged, the annoying, and people who are going nowhere else in public life. Maybe that’s why they’re so miserable—they know they lack the resources to fight and can only watch as President Trump and the Republicans stack wins.

Advertisement

In the process, they’re undoing the damage of the Joe Biden era, which they tried to sell as the greatest ever. All it did was torch working families’ wallets, leave us rudderless abroad, and at the mercy of grade-A incompetent leadership. That’s not the case here. Two hundred days into the second Trump presidency, this administration continues to clinch wins, especially on the trade front. Joe Biden could only wish to have done so much good, instead of drooling in his soup.

Besides the reconciliation package, which made the Trump tax cuts permanent, kicked illegals off Medicaid, and provided Immigration and Customs Enforcement with all the funding they need to secure the border and enforce our laws. If you’re here illegally, you’re going back.

On trade, the panicans were once again wrong—we’ve noted this previously. The Temu Nostradamus predictions that tariffs would wreck the economy have been burned to ash. Even CNN had to admit that the president’s use of tariffs in these negotiations is working. Liberals again wondered when the new trade deals were coming. Well, the European Union, South Korea, the UK, Japan, Pakistan, the Philippines, China, and Indonesia are all inked.’

The president has also brought calm to the world stage, which was set on fire with Joe Biden asleep at the switch. The war between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo is over. We obliterated Iran’s nuclear program. A peace treaty between Israel and Syria could be on the horizon, the Israel-Iran ceasefire is holding, and Trump also stopped Cambodia and Thailand’s border war.

Here are some more wins on Trump’s list:

PROMISE KEPT: Washington Examiner: Trump killing federal regulations at 10-1 rate, tops first term’s 4-1 cut.

PROMISE KEPT: The Department of Interior terminated Biden-era preferential treatment for unreliable, foreign-controlled wind energy.

PROMISE KEPT: The White House Office of Personnel Management sent a memo to all federal agencies requiring them to protect religious expression in the workplace.

PROMISE KEPT: The White House unveiled America’s AI Action Plan in order to secure U.S. AI dominance and usher in a new golden age of human flourishing, economic competitiveness, and national security for the American people.

[…]

PROMISE KEPT: The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee has banned men from competing in women’s sports.

PROMISE KEPT: El Paso kicked off its 7-mile border barrier project.

PROMISE KEPT: President Trump signed the historic GENIUS Act into law, thereby establishing a regulatory framework for stablecoins and helping to ensure the U.S. remains the global leader in cryptocurrency.

PROMISE KEPT: The White House unveiled a report outlining a framework for achieving U.S. digital asset dominance entitled, “Strengthening American Leadership in Digital Financial Technology,” keeping President Trump’s promise to ensure the future of crypto is American.

PROMISE KEPT: President Trump secured a historic agreement for NATO members to raise defense spending to 5% of GDP – a foreign policy feat long thought impossible.

PROMISE KEPT: Washington Examiner: Egg prices fell in May, now down 67% since peak under Trump

PROMISE KEPT: The Trump administration announced it is opening 13 million acres in Alaska to mining and drilling.

PROMISE KEPT: The Trump Administration rolled out new merit-based federal hiring plans.

PROMISE KEPT: Breitbart: Promises Made, Promises Kept: Memorial Day Set For Lowest Gas Prices in Over 20 Years

PROMISE KEPT: President Trump announced a draft architecture and implementation plan for a Golden Dome system of systems that will protect the U.S. homeland from a wide range of global missile threats.

PROMISE KEPT: SCOTUS ruled the Trump administration can enforce the transgender military ban, thereby bolstering President Trump and Secretary Hegseth’s efforts to restore a military that is focused on readiness rather than woke gender ideology.

PROMISE KEPT: President Trump’s America First economic policy created a windfall in the stock market, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq reaching records in the second hundred days.

PROMISE KEPT: After deporting tens of thousands of vicious illegal alien criminals, the U.S. is on track for the lowest murder rate on record, keeping President Trump’s promise to make America’s great cities safe again.

PROMISE KEPT: President Trump secured a major agreement with Brown University in which Brown will pay $50 million over ten years to state workforce development organizations, will adopt the biological definitions of male and female, and will not engage in unlawful racial discrimination in admissions or university programming.

Columbia University agreed to pay the federal government a $200 million settlement, improve campus safety (particularly for Jewish students who faced rampant anti-Semitism), and eliminate DEI considerations in faculty hiring, admissions and academic decision-making.

PROMISE KEPT: Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard declassified a report revealing then-President Barack Obama directed the intelligence community to publish “implausible” intelligence suggesting Russia hacked the 2016 election, keeping President Trump’s promise to demolish the deep state.

Advertisement

“No president in history has achieved more in the first 200 days than President Trump. President Trump has delivered on his promises to the American people in record time, including defeating Joe Biden’s inflation crisis, securing the border, and delivering the largest middle-class tax cut in history, said Assistant Press Secretary Liz Huston. “President Trump is putting Americans first when negotiating peace and trade deals, and under his leadership, America is the hottest country in the world. And even with all he’s already achieved in just 200 days, the best is yet to come!”

We have the Left on the run. Keep pushing. No pity for the mother...[word I cannot use, but you can probably figure it out] kitty.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!