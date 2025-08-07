GOP Senator: The FBI Will Help Hunt Down Those Rogue Texas Dems Who Fled the State

Immigration and Customs Enforcement may be alien hunting. Still, the Federal Bureau of Investigation is going to assist in nabbing the rogue Texas Democrats who fled the state to prevent a quorum in the legislature that is holding a special session to push through a new congressional map that favors Republicans. That’s the game, kids. Texas is red, and the five new districts are majority Hispanic. The party remains shell-shocked over losing to Trump again, along with a significant slice of their base voters—the Obama coalition is now Trump’s.

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) asked the FBI to help hunt down these whiny lawmakers, who have arrest warrants issued for them. FBI Director Kash Patel gave the agency the green light to help local and state law enforcement track them down. These Texas Democrats fled to the heavily gerrymandered state of Illinois. You cannot make that part up (via The Hill):

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) says FBI Director Kash Patel has approved his request to help state and local law enforcement locate Texas Democrats who have fled the Lone Star State in hopes of stalling a partisan redistricting effort. “I am proud to announce that Director Kash Patel has approved my request for the FBI to assist state and local law enforcement in locating runaway Texas House Democrats,” Cornyn said in a statement Thursday morning. “I thank President Trump and Director Patel for supporting and swiftly acting on my call for thr federal government to hold these supposed lawmakers accountable for fleeing Texas,” Cornyn said. Cornyn posted on the social platform X earlier Thursday that Patel had “responded to my request to assist state & local law enforcement locate the runaway Texas House Democrats and investigate potential offenses.” “Thank you Director Patel for your swift response & action!” Cornyn posted.

Democrat hunting! Democrat hunting! The season has begun.

