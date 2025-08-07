Trump Is About to Go Scorched Earth on D.C. Criminals
Mahmoud Khalil Again Proves Why Trump Is Right to Deport Him
New Article Brutally Eviscerates Jasmine Crockett, Saying She's a No-Show at Work
Teacher Threatened to 'Go All Nazi' on Jewish Student—Now the Feds Are Investigating
Netanyahu Just Made a Major Announcement About the Future of Gaza
Man Accused of Fatally Shooting Israeli Embassy Staffers Is Facing Hate Crime Charges
Superman Is Now Helping ICE Hunt Illegal Immigrants
VIP
He Was Kicked Out of the GOP—Now He’s Trying to Save the World...
He Had Access to America’s War Machines—Then Tried to Hand It All to...
Three Down, More to Go: FBI Begins Quiet Removal of Jan. 6 Investigators
Governor Shapiro Joins Lawsuit to Block Trump’s Ban on Child Sex Changes, Slams...
Justice Department Sues Oklahoma for Giving In-State Tuition to Illegal Aliens
Ken Paxton Launches Investigation Into Beto O’Rourke’s PAC
Trump Wrote a Letter to a Grieving Mother. She Then Pointed Out...
Tipsheet

GOP Senator: The FBI Will Help Hunt Down Those Rogue Texas Dems Who Fled the State

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 07, 2025 3:00 PM
AP Photo/Eric Gay

Immigration and Customs Enforcement may be alien hunting. Still, the Federal Bureau of Investigation is going to assist in nabbing the rogue Texas Democrats who fled the state to prevent a quorum in the legislature that is holding a special session to push through a new congressional map that favors Republicans. That’s the game, kids. Texas is red, and the five new districts are majority Hispanic. The party remains shell-shocked over losing to Trump again, along with a significant slice of their base voters—the Obama coalition is now Trump’s. 

Advertisement

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) asked the FBI to help hunt down these whiny lawmakers, who have arrest warrants issued for them. FBI Director Kash Patel gave the agency the green light to help local and state law enforcement track them down. These Texas Democrats fled to the heavily gerrymandered state of Illinois. You cannot make that part up (via The Hill): 

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) says FBI Director Kash Patel has approved his request to help state and local law enforcement locate Texas Democrats who have fled the Lone Star State in hopes of stalling a partisan redistricting effort. 

“I am proud to announce that Director Kash Patel has approved my request for the FBI to assist state and local law enforcement in locating runaway Texas House Democrats,” Cornyn said in a statement Thursday morning. 

“I thank President Trump and Director Patel for supporting and swiftly acting on my call for thr federal government to hold these supposed lawmakers accountable for fleeing Texas,” Cornyn said. 

Cornyn posted on the social platform X earlier Thursday that Patel had “responded to my request to assist state & local law enforcement locate the runaway Texas House Democrats and investigate potential offenses.” 

“Thank you Director Patel for your swift response & action!” Cornyn posted. 

Recommended

Trump Wrote a Letter to a Grieving Mother. She Then Pointed Out Who Had Not Contacted Her. Guy Benson
Advertisement

Democrat hunting! Democrat hunting! The season has begun. 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY FBI GERRYMANDERING JOHN CORNYN TEXAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Wrote a Letter to a Grieving Mother. She Then Pointed Out Who Had Not Contacted Her. Guy Benson
HUGE: Trump Orders a New Census Katie Pavlich
Three Down, More to Go: FBI Begins Quiet Removal of Jan. 6 Investigators Dmitri Bolt
Teacher Threatened to 'Go All Nazi' on Jewish Student—Now the Feds Are Investigating Jeff Charles
Democrat Strategy Avoids Short-Term Pain but Guarantees Long-Term Agony Kurt Schlichter
The Classic Line Dems Drop Whenever They Have No Argument...and CNN's Scott Jennings Got Them to Say It Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Trump Wrote a Letter to a Grieving Mother. She Then Pointed Out Who Had Not Contacted Her. Guy Benson
Advertisement