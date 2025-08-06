Trump Seems to Have Picked His Dream Ticket for 2028
MSNBC Host's Latest Meltdown Over Trump Should Put a Smile on Your Face
Daniel Cameron Is Mitch McConnell's Protégé. Do We Really Need That in the...
VIP
A WNBA Star's Tweet Comes Back to Haunt Her
'Big Balls' Beat Up by ‘Youths’ in D.C. After Intervening to Stop a...
My Socialist Mayor
The Unsung Heroine of Pennsylvania's Conservative Movement
Which Scandal Gets Defined As a 'Distraction'?
No Confidence Parenting
Senate Democrats Continue Crusade to Fund Freezing and Discarding of Humans
The Siren Song of Socialism
Chris Wright Is Right: Climate Change Is Not ‘Making Weather More Dangerous and...
Why Do Young Americans Feel Israel Isn’t a Good Ally?
The Power of Propaganda and the Silence of the West
Tipsheet

GOP Rep Reveals There Was Something Else Found in Those FBI Burn Bags

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 06, 2025 6:50 AM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

FBI Director Kash Patel found thousands of documents relating to the Russian collusion hoax in burn bags. The appendix to the Durham report, the investigation into the origins of Russiagate, was found in those bags. That declassified appendix showed that Hillary Clinton personally signed off on using the Trump-Russian collusion nonsense to smear her political opponents, very much in keeping with the personality of Lady Macbeth. Yet, there was something else in those bags which Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) disclosed, speaking with Benny Johnson: She said Epstein files were found in those bags, too:

Advertisement

Given how the deep state, the Obama, and Biden Justice Departments have operated, nothing shocks. The cloak and dagger games to destroy evidence that exposed certain operations, especially after Trump won the presidency again, will have no bounds. 

Now, what were those files? Well, that's an entirely different story for reasons you already know. The Trump Justice Department bungled this, especially Attorney General Pam Bondi saying there was a client list. There wasn't, and now this tortured process to disclose everything credible and not loaded with child pornography. 

Recommended

MSNBC Host's Latest Meltdown Over Trump Should Put a Smile on Your Face Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Luna is going to get answers, but it's going to be a long wait. 

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

DOJ DONALD TRUMP FBI JEFFREY EPSTEIN RUSSIAN COLLUSION HOAX

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

MSNBC Host's Latest Meltdown Over Trump Should Put a Smile on Your Face Matt Vespa
My Socialist Mayor John Stossel
'Big Balls' Beat Up by ‘Youths’ in D.C. After Intervening to Stop a Carjacking Matt Vespa
Trump Seems to Have Picked His Dream Ticket for 2028 Matt Vespa
Daniel Cameron Is Mitch McConnell's Protégé. Do We Really Need That in the Senate Right Now? Matt Vespa
Democrats' Sudden Freakout Over Gerrymandering Is Starting to Make Sense... Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

MSNBC Host's Latest Meltdown Over Trump Should Put a Smile on Your Face Matt Vespa
Advertisement