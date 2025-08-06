GOP Rep Reveals There Was Something Else Found in Those FBI Burn Bags

FBI Director Kash Patel found thousands of documents relating to the Russian collusion hoax in burn bags. The appendix to the Durham report, the investigation into the origins of Russiagate, was found in those bags. That declassified appendix showed that Hillary Clinton personally signed off on using the Trump-Russian collusion nonsense to smear her political opponents, very much in keeping with the personality of Lady Macbeth. Yet, there was something else in those bags which Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) disclosed, speaking with Benny Johnson: She said Epstein files were found in those bags, too:

Advertisement

🚨 HOLY CRAP! Rep. Anna Paulina Luna just said that the "burn bags" discovered by the Trump FBI included *EPSTEIN EVIDENCE* the Biden admin intended to DESTROY. pic.twitter.com/J1RlEtoSOV



"I'm asking them directly about who authorized this evidence to be placed in burn bags, and… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) August 5, 2025

Given how the deep state, the Obama, and Biden Justice Departments have operated, nothing shocks. The cloak and dagger games to destroy evidence that exposed certain operations, especially after Trump won the presidency again, will have no bounds.

Now, what were those files? Well, that's an entirely different story for reasons you already know. The Trump Justice Department bungled this, especially Attorney General Pam Bondi saying there was a client list. There wasn't, and now this tortured process to disclose everything credible and not loaded with child pornography.

Luna is going to get answers, but it's going to be a long wait.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!