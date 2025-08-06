Sorry, Democrats, Ghislaine Maxwell, the right-hand woman to dead New York financier Jeffrey Epstein, didn’t give much on Trump. In fact, she said the president never did anything that would warrant concern (via ABC News):

During her nine hours speaking with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche last month, Ghislaine Maxwell said nothing during the interview that would be harmful to President Donald Trump, telling Blanche that Trump had never done anything in her presence that would have caused concern, according to sources familiar with what Maxwell said. The Trump administration, meanwhile, is considering publicly releasing the transcripts from the interview, multiple sources familiar with the internal discussions told ABC News. Maxwell's meetings with Blanche took place for nine hours over two days.

🚨#BREAKING: Ghislaine Maxwell reportedly told the Department of justice that she never witnessed Now President Donald Trump engage in any concerning behavior in her presence — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) August 6, 2025

She’s gunning for a potential pardon, and the Supreme Court is weighing an appeal of her case, where she was given a 20-year sentence for numerous sex crimes, including trafficking minors. Democrats will likely recycle all of these things to dismiss her testimony.

Like this nonsense with gerrymandering, I feel like I’m taking crazy pills. Gerrymandering isn’t new, and neither is Trump’s interactions with Epstein. Donald Trump being named in the Jeffrey Epstein files isn’t news. Of course, he’s mentioned in the files. The two men had known each other for decades until a falling out in 2008, which was also the same year Epstein was caught procuring a minor for sex. Trump and Epstein were wealthy New Yorkers—it’s not shocking in the slightest that they were often spotted together pre-2008 at events for the rich and well-connected. Those points are always brought up in these fake news legacy press pieces, trying to insinuate something criminal that doesn’t exist. Trump and Epstein at a wedding with 1,000 other rich guests—oh, man, what a bombshell. It’s embarrassing.

Epstein died in August of 2019, reportedly by suicide, though many doubt the cause of death.

The intrigue over the dead New York financier is endless, with reports about the activities on his island, his aberrant (and illegal) sexual appetites, and his connections to the world’s most prestigious and influential families. Liberals destroyed themselves trying to make Russian collusion a thing—they’re mental now. But they see the Epstein files, some of which contain innocuous or false information, as another way to gash Trump. It’s why congressional Democrats want all the files released; there’s enough fake material to create several Steele-like dossiers.

Republicans want all credible evidence released, but that will, again, take time so as not to smear or wrongfully insinuate any criminality when none exists among innocent parties.

