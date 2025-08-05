This Is How You Know Texas Dems Are Losing the Gerrymandering Messaging War

It’s over, Democrats. Pack it in, because this fight will long be forgotten when the 2026 midterms roll around—and no one cares right now. Texas Democrats in the state legislature have fled to Illinois to prevent a quorum during this special session to push through a new congressional map that favors Republicans. Instead of fighting, the Democrats ran away. Gov. Greg Abbott has threatened to expel lawmakers who absconded, and arrest warrants were issued.

Pritzker 2025: Says redistricting is evil.



Pritzker 2022: Redistricts Illinois.pic.twitter.com/QDEg6RFPPi — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 4, 2025

Texas Dems: We're not playing political games here. pic.twitter.com/lW10WI1Bql — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 4, 2025

Illinois Democrat Rep. Mike Quigley is backing the Texas Democrats breaking quorum and fleeing the state to avoid a vote on redistricting.



"You have to fight fire with fire. Otherwise the Republicans will rig the election." pic.twitter.com/7ZCnVCsmaO — DeVory Darkins (@devorydarkins) August 4, 2025

And Democratic messaging on this is a disaster. There was no plan. Rep. Mark Veasey (D-TX) got huffy with the media since he said too many headlines read about Democrats fleeing. They’re not doing that, he insisted. His party is fighting. You all see the irony: Democrats flocked to a heavily gerrymandered state to protest…gerrymandering.

Rep. Mark Veasey denies fellow Democrats are "fleeing" Texas during a press conference in Illinois. pic.twitter.com/UmDZttbFMe — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 5, 2025

Even CNN knows it's a stunt.

You know it's bad when even CNN is accusing Democrats of pulling a "stunt" and having a messaging problem in Texas.



"Governor Abbott doesn't have to pass the bill. He doesn't have to take orders from President Trump. And that's what Texans are saying: they don't want President… pic.twitter.com/hCsiY3xIv9 — DeVory Darkins (@devorydarkins) August 4, 2025

What a mess.

