Tipsheet

This Is How You Know Texas Dems Are Losing the Gerrymandering Messaging War

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 05, 2025 10:25 AM
monkeybusinessimages/iStock/Getty Images Plus

It’s over, Democrats. Pack it in, because this fight will long be forgotten when the 2026 midterms roll around—and no one cares right now. Texas Democrats in the state legislature have fled to Illinois to prevent a quorum during this special session to push through a new congressional map that favors Republicans. Instead of fighting, the Democrats ran away. Gov. Greg Abbott has threatened to expel lawmakers who absconded, and arrest warrants were issued. 

And Democratic messaging on this is a disaster. There was no plan. Rep. Mark Veasey (D-TX) got huffy with the media since he said too many headlines read about Democrats fleeing. They’re not doing that, he insisted. His party is fighting. You all see the irony: Democrats flocked to a heavily gerrymandered state to protest…gerrymandering.  

Even CNN knows it's a stunt.  

What a mess.

