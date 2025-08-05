There Is No Better Entertainment Than Watching a Top Trump Official Destroy CNN

Yesterday, CNN host Kasie Hunt pitched the question to Lee Zeldin and instantly regretted it. The administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) noted that nothing broadcast before he was allowed to speak was remotely accurate to what the EPA is rescinding this week. When any Obama or Biden-era regulations are struck down because they’re hot policy garbage, the media freaks out. The network attempted to argue that the decision to rescind the 2009 Endangerment Finding could potentially contribute to global warming. What else is new?

“It's great to be on with you,” said Zeldin when replying to the question about greenhouse gases contributing to global warming. “First, it’s worth pointing out that all eight or so images that you just posted on the screen have nothing to do with this week's announcement,” he added. He then put on a clinic about the regulation. There is nothing more entertaining than top Trump officials taking CNN to the cleaners:

WATCH: EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin just completely OBLITERATED CNN's running propaganda. 😂



Background on the 2009 Endangerment Ruling (via Institute for Energy Research):

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Lee Zeldin has announced a proposal to repeal the 2009 Endangerment Finding, a key legal basis for more than $1 trillion in federal climate regulations — including the Biden administration’s electric vehicle mandate. If finalized, the move would eliminate EPA climate regulations on motor vehicles and engines, restoring greater consumer choice in the auto market. The Endangerment Finding has allowed the EPA to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from a wide range of sources, including cars, trucks, power plants, airplanes, and oil and gas operations. Zeldin argues that the finding imposes excessive regulatory burdens on both transportation and stationary emission sources. The EPA estimates that rescinding it would save Americans approximately $54 billion annually by rolling back all greenhouse gas standards. In 2007, the Supreme Court’s decision in Massachusetts v. EPA gave the agency authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions if the EPA determined that global warming threatened public health or welfare. In response, the Obama administration issued the Endangerment Finding, which the Biden administration later used to mandate that by 2032, two-thirds of light-duty vehicles and 46% of medium-duty vehicles manufactured must be electric — effectively limiting consumer choice. The newly proposed rescission of the Endangerment Finding would eliminate all greenhouse gas standards for light-, medium-, and heavy-duty vehicles and engines. It would also include provisions such as off-cycle credits. According to American Trucking Association President and CEO Chris Spear, “This electric-truck mandate put the trucking industry on a path to economic ruin and would have crippled our supply chain, disrupted deliveries, and raised prices for American families and businesses. Moreover, it kicked innovation to the curb by discarding available technologies that can further drive down emissions at a fraction of the cost. For four decades, our industry has proven that we are committed to reducing emissions. The trucking industry supports cleaner, more efficient technologies, but we need policies rooted in real-world conditions.” While announcing the repeal, Zeldin explained how the finding was based on obsolete data and misrepresented evidence on the impact of carbon dioxide emissions, calling the repeal the “most significant deregulatory action in U.S. history.” He added that “[t]here are people who, in the name of climate change, are willing to bankrupt the country.” Zeldin is challenging the endangerment finding on a legal and procedural basis. The Notice of Proposed Rulemaking repealing the finding argues that the section of the Clean Air Act does not authorize the EPA to regulate emissions standards to address climate change.

It's underreported, but the EPA is returning to Earth on regulations. That Obama-era rule led to $1 trillion in new regulations over climate nonsense—and now it’s in the shredder.

