The First Subpoenas Over Jeffrey Epstein Are Coming. Look Who's First to Testify.

Justice is coming. It might be another long burn, but the wheels are turning on the Hill, or at least they've been given the green light by President Donald Trump, who days ago said that any credible evidence in the Jeffrey Epstein probe should be made public. The Justice Department has bungled this operation, overpromising, delivering nothing new on this investigation, and later saying that most cannot be released out of respect to the victims, along with notes that most of the evidence contains copious amounts of child pornography and abuse.

That's understandable, but we were told a client list existed by Attorney General Pam Bondi. It was on her desk, and then it never existed. There's also controversy over an alleged missing minute of Epstein's jail tape. It's a mess. And if they thought it would go quietly into the night. Think again. Democrats thought they could exploit this breach in the line, and even got Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) to go along with their plan. Massie became the new Liz Cheney in 30 seconds.

BREAKING: Rep. James Comer announces 10 new subpoenas! pic.twitter.com/4wywo6hy3i — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 5, 2025

We need transparency here, of course, but there are also loads of names in these files who had nothing to do with the deceased sexual predator's crimes. Yes, Trump's name is likely in them, but that's nothing new. The two men, along with every other wealthy person in America and elsewhere, had years-long interactions. But being in the files is viewed as being involved in the reported pedophilic activities of Epstein, and that's not justice. That's a smear job, and a mountain of lawsuits waiting to happen.

On the Hill, Rep. James Comer (R-KY), chair of the House Oversight Committee, has issued the first slate of subpoenas over this matter. It's fitting that Bill and Hillary Clinton are the first two set to appear before them in October. James Comey is also on the list, along with former Attorneys General William Barr, Loretta Lynch, and Eric Holder (via Fox News):

A House Oversight Committee subcommittee panel voted to subpoena each of the individuals, as well as the DOJ, in two respective votes last month during an unrelated hearing. It comes after Comer followed through on an earlier full committee vote to subpoena Ghislaine Maxwell, a close former Epstein associate who was sentenced to 20 years in prison "for her role in a scheme to sexually exploit and abuse multiple minor girls with Jeffrey Epstein over the course of a decade," according to a press release by the Southern District of New York. Comer has agreed to delay Maxwell's deposition until after the Supreme Court heard her petition to overturn the conviction, however. The committee is giving the DOJ until Aug. 19 to turn in records related to Epstein's case, Fox News Digital has learned. A DOJ spokesperson confirmed receipt of the subpoena but declined to comment further.

Let's hope this new chapter is more organized and we can put the circus aspects behind us. Democrats want all the files released because there's knowingly false information in them which they want to use against Trump. Republicans passed an amendment in the Rules Committee that would preclude these documents. The Left is lusting for another media circus a la Russian collusion hoax. That's not going to happen.

