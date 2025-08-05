DOJ Releases List of Sanctuary Jurisdictions With a Promise
Tipsheet

Hakeem Jeffries Said *What* About the Texas Dems Who Fled the State

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 05, 2025 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.

Texas Democrats have fled the state in a desperate attempt to block a new congressional map that favors Republicans. That’s life, kids. And gerrymandering isn’t new. Deal with it. These clowns fled to avoid giving the state legislature, which is in special session, a quorum. Arrest warrants have been issued for the rogue lawmakers. 

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), leader of House Democrats, was asked about this story, and showed once again he can’t read the room. Also, the man cannot go off script.  

The Democrats literally fled the state to avoid doing their jobs, and he thinks it’s the GOP who are the ones on the run.  

Gerrymandering is nothing new. You may not like it. It does get out of control regarding how some of these districts are drawn up, but it’s not illegal, and Democrats do it, too. Please look at a map of New Jersey’s congressional districts. I swear, some are just a few blocks of Newark or Jersey City. Texas State. Rep. Brian Harrison took CNN to the cleaners and exposed the hypocrisy of this silly story.

So, can it with the stolen/rigged elections nonsense. Focus on not sucking, getting a sane agenda, leaders who aren’t cringe-worthy, and messaging that isn’t laughably transparent and reeks of projection. But we also know Democrats aren’t going to do any of that. 

