Hakeem Jeffries Said *What* About the Texas Dems Who Fled the State

Texas Democrats have fled the state in a desperate attempt to block a new congressional map that favors Republicans. That’s life, kids. And gerrymandering isn’t new. Deal with it. These clowns fled to avoid giving the state legislature, which is in special session, a quorum. Arrest warrants have been issued for the rogue lawmakers.

Advertisement

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), leader of House Democrats, was asked about this story, and showed once again he can’t read the room. Also, the man cannot go off script.

🚨Hakeem Jeffries: Texas Democrats have Trump and Republicans "running scared."



The Texas Democrats just fled their state to run to Illinois. pic.twitter.com/pPBs1cqTe0 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 4, 2025

The Democrats literally fled the state to avoid doing their jobs, and he thinks it’s the GOP who are the ones on the run.

Gerrymandering is nothing new. You may not like it. It does get out of control regarding how some of these districts are drawn up, but it’s not illegal, and Democrats do it, too. Please look at a map of New Jersey’s congressional districts. I swear, some are just a few blocks of Newark or Jersey City. Texas State. Rep. Brian Harrison took CNN to the cleaners and exposed the hypocrisy of this silly story.

🚨 BREAKING: @brianeharrison just ROASTED Kaitlan Collins for the rank HYPOCRISY in how they cover Texas redistricting vs. California and Illinois.



"The amount of times CNN must have spent fact checking what I said earlier today to come up with those clips, but if if those are… pic.twitter.com/Y5gTSSJ7vB — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 5, 2025

So, can it with the stolen/rigged elections nonsense. Focus on not sucking, getting a sane agenda, leaders who aren’t cringe-worthy, and messaging that isn’t laughably transparent and reeks of projection. But we also know Democrats aren’t going to do any of that.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Please support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join TOWNHALL VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!