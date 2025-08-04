What CNN's Harry Enten Just Said About Trump Is Going to Drive Libs Insane

CNN’s Harry Enten’s latest segment on the Trump presidency will likely trigger a meltdown from the Left. If a jeans ad featuring Sydney Sweeney could induce such hysterics, then Trump being called the most influential president this century and maybe a good chunk of the last is going to drive these progressives nuts. These people thought a mental invalid named Joe Biden was FDR 2.0. He was very much not, and had an agenda so unpopular that his own party fostered an internal rebellion that forced him out of the 2024 race.

Enten said plainly: love it, like it, lump it—this presidency is remaking the country…for the better (via NY Post):

CNN data guru Harry Enten has dubbed President Trump the “most influential president this century” while rattling off the major transformations he has ushered in on tariffs, immigration and other issues. Enten argued that the president “has been tremendously influential to a historic degree” just over half a year into his second term. “Love it, like it, lump it — Trump’s remaking the United States of America,” Enten said as he began a weekend segment on the cable news network. “I can’t think of a more influential president during this century.” Enten noted that the highest average US tariff rate in effect on another country has jumped from 2% last year up to about 18%, which is the largest rate in America since the 1930s.

The only thing Democrats can do right now to stop Trump is gin up fake news nonsense and unleash rogue judges to delay his policy initiatives—that’s it.

MAGA is winning right now, but can it carry over into 2028. We shall see.

