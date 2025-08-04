How Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Intends to Nuke the Dems' Plan to Block...
Ted Cruz Says What Everyone’s Been Whispering About Biden for Years
She Blamed Trump for Rising Prices—His Clapback Was Brutal
Nancy Mace Just Made a Huge Announcement
Inside the Upside-Down
VIP
Californians Making Us Proud Following Ninth Circuit Decision
Newsom to California Voters: Let Me Rig the Maps Like Texas
Illegal Alien With Multiple Arrests Kills Mom and Daughter in New Jersey Crash
Trump’s Border Policy Is Doing What Biden Never Could
Canadian Official Gives Insight on a Possible Trade Deal With the US
'Operation Seek and Ye Shall Find Out' Arrests 48 Child Predators
A United Airlines Flight Declared 'Mayday' Shortly After Takeoff
President Trump Is Passing a Moral Litmus Test That Many Others Are Failing
Trump: Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle Campaign Is the 'Hottest' Ad Around
Tipsheet

Establishment GOP Scrambling to Fend Off MAGA Insurgent Nate Morris

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | August 04, 2025 1:30 PM
X/@NateMorris

Nate Morris is coming out swinging to replace outgoing Sen. Mitch McConnell in Kentucky, and now his opposition is starting some major mudslinging defense in response. Mr. Morris carpet-bombed the Bluegrass state with a massive ad buy to announce his intentions, clinched the endorsements of America First fighters Sens. Jim Banks (R-IN) and Bernie Moreno (R-OH), and has new media spots where he declares he’s no-McConnell lackey.  

Advertisement

The latter is his main attack against former Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Rep. Andy Barr, and they’ve decided to start fixing bayonets, a move that was evident at the Fancy Farm picnic last weekend. Sure, Morris was a target, but the whole event was marked by where everyone took shots at one another (via Louisville Courier Journal): 

The three high-profile Republicans gunning for longtime U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell’s seat gathered under one roof this weekend alongside the man they're running to replace. 

Yeah, there were some fireworks. 

The annual Fancy Farm political picnic was absent of Democrats in 2025, save for John "Drew" Williams, an enthusiastic West Kentucky native running a longshot bid to unseat U.S. Rep. James Comer, who had plenty of buzz of his own. 

But it wasn't absent of drama. After months of potshots before and after they'd officially entered the race, U.S. Rep. Andy Barr, former Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Lexington businessman Nate Morris finally had a chance to trade barbs in person, with a raucous crowd cheering and jeering and McConnell joining them on stage. 

[…] 

Morris, who did not join Barr and Cameron in standing and applauding when speakers praised the senator throughout the day, had plenty to say in response. McConnell "helped push lawfare against President Trump," he said after arriving at the event, "blamed January 6 on President Trump” and "wrote blank checks for Ukraine." 

Cameron said Barr "wants you to think he's America First, but it's hard to believe him when he voted with Nancy Pelosi 1,200 times." And Morris "wants you to think he's tough, but when he was asked about his donation in the primary to Nikki Haley over Donald Trump, rather than own up to it, his first thought was to throw his wife under the bus." 

[…] 

Cameron said Barr "wants you to think he's America First, but it's hard to believe him when he voted with Nancy Pelosi 1,200 times." And Morris "wants you to think he's tough, but when he was asked about his donation in the primary to Nikki Haley over Donald Trump, rather than own up to it, his first thought was to throw his wife under the bus."

Recommended

Ted Cruz Says What Everyone’s Been Whispering About Biden for Years Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Look, Mitch McConnell did do some great things for Trump's agenda in the first term. He got the judges through, the Supreme Court rebalanced, but has become a drag on the movement, and it's time to call it a career. Morris is looking to the future, and he has to love that all the right people are starting to hate him.

Advertisement

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS KENTUCKY MITCH MCCONNELL REPUBLICAN PARTY NATE MORRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Ted Cruz Says What Everyone’s Been Whispering About Biden for Years Jeff Charles
She Blamed Trump for Rising Prices—His Clapback Was Brutal Jeff Charles
President Trump Is Passing a Moral Litmus Test That Many Others Are Failing Guy Benson
Support Democrats’ Right to Speak Freely and Make Damn Fools of Themselves Kurt Schlichter
Trump Finds Another 80/20 Issue: Prescription Drug Prices Derek Hunter
What a Fired ABC News Reporter Just Said About Anti-Trump Media Bias Is Beyond Comical Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Ted Cruz Says What Everyone’s Been Whispering About Biden for Years Jeff Charles
Advertisement